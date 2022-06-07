4. It’s Time To Bring Courage and Kindness to a World In Need

“Behind every challenge is an opportunity.” The last two years of the COVID pandemic have been a difficult time for everyone, but like all other challenges we go through, they are also an opportunity to act in courage and faith to lift others up.

Dr. Turner concludes his candid reminisces about hardships from his past, including adopting four children, two marriages that ended in divorce, taking the biggest risk of his career, and losing close friends to COVID. But most importantly, he shares lessons learned from these adversities.

Join Dr. Turner on today’s episode of Manna as he shares a message of hope and encouragement.

Key Takeaways

We all face challenges in life, some more difficult than others. For Dr. Turner, these included:

Adopting four young children

Two marriages that ended in divorce

Giving up a well-paying, comfortable job

Losing two dear friends to COVID

But what ultimately matters is how we respond to those challenges. “The man who thinks he can and the man who thinks he can’t are both right. Which one are you?” Henry Ford.



About Dr. Turner:

Michael K. Turner, M.D., is a graduate of Stanford University, Harvard Medical School and The Mayo Clinic. He practices Integrative Medicine in his own national concierge practice, providing personalized approaches (including hormones, sleep, recovery, nutrition, supplements and exercise) to help people achieve their optimal state of health. Called “genuine”, “caring”, and “the best doctor in the world” by patients, he brings a high degree of empathy, trademark optimism, and a holistic approach to patient care. He brings a passion for excellence to everything he does. He believes in living and modeling a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

