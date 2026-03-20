Manna

Manna

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Dr Dan
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An excellent post. I was especially happy to see the photo of the forsythia at the beginning of the post. It brings me back 70 years when in Spring, my mother would bring in the long branches of the bush and within days, the beautiful yellow flowers would bloom.

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