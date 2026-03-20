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Hello friends, and welcome back!

I hope you all are well.. Spring is in the air! Birds are singing…

My forsythia are blooming…

And the neighbor’s cherry trees are about to bud (which means joyful, curbside snacking in about 6 weeks :).. and, yes, I ask permission)

And here is some further good news — cancer patients are getting better as they engage with our integrative protocols! The story below is a testimonial written by the Independent Medical Alliance and features one of my dear patient friends, Tim.

Enjoy and be inspired :)

Wishing You and Your Loved Ones Health and Healing,

I Remain,

Very Truly Yours,

At the Independent Medical Alliance, we hear from patients every day who’ve been told there’s nothing left to try.

This is the story of one man who refused to accept that—and the doctor who gave him a real chance.

Great doctors are hard to find. But they shouldn’t be. That’s why this story matters. It’s a glimpse of what’s possible—and a reminder of why we’re building the Trusted Referral Network. When patients can find doctors they can trust, everything changes.

From a Dog’s Diagnosis to His Own

Tim didn’t expect that his dog would teach him something about cancer care. But that’s where it started.

Three years ago, his black lab, Ben, developed a soft tissue sarcoma. The vets shrugged. “Let’s keep an eye on it,” they said. They kept watching until the cancer was everywhere. By then, it was too late.

Out of desperation, Tim started giving Ben medicinal mushrooms. He’d read they might help. It wasn’t a cure, but it was something—something to act on when the system had no answers. Luckily, Tim had that instinct to try, to question, and to act.

“I found some medicinal mushrooms that can help. So I started giving them to him. This was 3 years ago…”

He had no idea he’d need that same instinct for himself.

The Numbers Said Cancer. Nobody Called.

In July 2024, Tim went in for a routine blood test. He didn’t think much of it. Weeks passed. When he finally looked at the results, one number caught his eye: PSA 37. The reference range said under 4.

He called the clinic.

“They said they’d pass it on… Months later, I finally talked to a doctor. They said I needed a urologist. It still took five months before I saw one—after they kept dropping the ball on getting me tests and appointments.”

By the time the biopsy results came in, it was December 26. Prostate cancer, confirmed. A PET scan came seven weeks later. The verdict: Stage 4. It had already spread to the lymph nodes. No surgery. No chemo. Radiation, maybe, but it would require daily travel… three hours round-trip for weeks.

“They said if I do nothing, I’m done in two years or less.”

The system had failed him again. But Tim didn’t give up.

When the System Fails, You Build Your Own

Tim decided to act. He started taking medicinal mushrooms (not Ben’s), CBD gummies, vitamins, wellness supplements, and anything with evidence of anti-cancer benefits. Nobody in the system had recommended anything. Not one clinician had even suggested taking a vitamin.

“Somebody ought to do something about possible cancer, right? So I just started doing it.”

A friend gave him a book. Another sent him a podcast. That’s how Tim discovered Dr. Michael Turner.

He made an appointment.

“BAMMM!! I’ve got somebody who can drive this train, who can answer questions, give advice, and best of all for me—HOPE!! Woohoo!! WOOOHOOOOO!!!!”

Real Support. Real Results.

Dr. Turner didn’t just hand over a protocol. He listened. He reviewed everything Tim was already taking (ivermectin, fenbendazole, mushroom blends) and helped him refine it. He added in omega-3s, curcumin, EGCG green tea extract, vitamin D3, modified citrus pectin, and more.

Tim started tracking his progress.

“My PSA went from almost 60 after the biopsy down to 23… At one point, it dropped almost 20 points in 10 days.”

Even his conventional oncologist took notice. The progress was real.

“When I brought my charts to my radiologist appointment, the doctor in charge supported what was happening with my progress. That helped a lot. To wait and watch.”

He Started Dancing Again

“I’m up and dancing and haven’t danced in years. I’ve been through two hip replacements in the past five years, and then this came up… and now I’m back. I’m back on my bike. I’m dancing!!”

Ben, the dog who started it all, is still alive, too. “He has his not-so-good days, but he’s always willing to GO.”

Tim played his best round of golf ever. He’s walking all 18 holes when he can. His quality of life has improved. His mindset has changed. He’s confident the cancer is leaving.

“There are times I wonder, what am I doing all this for… all these pills, diet changes… And then I think of the alternative… And I smile.”

One Patient’s Story, Every Patient’s Fight

Tim’s story isn’t unusual. It’s what happens when patients are left to figure things out alone. The healthcare system misses early warning signs. Fails to respond. Offers one-size-fits-all protocols. And often dismisses anything outside its narrow scope.

But his story also shows what happens when people reclaim agency. When they find a doctor who sees them. When they stop waiting for permission to take action.

At IMA, we hear from patients like Tim every day. It’s why we’ve made cancer care a central part of our mission. What started as a treatment guide by Dr. Paul Marik has grown into a network of clinicians, researchers, and patients sharing tools that work. You can explore the Cancer Resource Hub to see the full scope of evidence-based therapies, guidance, and support.

P.S. Want to See What Tim’s Been Reading?

Many of the compounds Tim is using are part of Dr. Turner’s Cancer Fighter series—practical, evidence-informed articles that break down the mechanisms, dosages, and safety of key therapies.

P.S.S. Would you like to discuss cancer care?

Click here and we can arrange that

About Dr. Turner:

Michael K. Turner, M.D., is a graduate of Stanford University, Harvard Medical School, and The Mayo Clinic. He practices Integrative Medicine in his own national concierge practice, providing personalized approaches (including hormones, sleep, recovery, nutrition, supplements, and exercise) to help people achieve their optimal state of health. Called “genuine”, “caring”, and “the best doctor in the world” by patients, he brings a high degree of empathy, trademark optimism, and a holistic approach to patient care. He brings a passion for excellence to everything he does. He believes in living and modeling a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

What would it feel like to be as healthy as you could possibly be?

I would love to connect with you at www.MichaelTurnerMD.com