Dr. Michael Turner, Senior Fellow with the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), offers a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to cancer treatment, integrating metabolic therapies, repurposed medications, and holistic interventions. His protocols are rooted in research developed by Dr. Paul Marik and other leading experts in the FLCCC/IMA Alliance, a pioneering group of physicians dedicated to safer, more effective cancer care strategies. Please feel free to download the protocols and research papers here:

Cancer Protocol

Dr. Turner's Cancer Article

Dr. Makis Patient Testimonials

Dr. Marik and Dr. Makis Research

Why Work With Dr. Turner?

Telemedicine, nationwide, from the comfort of your home.

Faith-based, holistic approach addressing mind, body and spirit.

Scientifically-backed use of repurposed medications (Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, LDN, etc.) and supplements (Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Zinc, Melatonin, etc).

Continue your current treatment; no need to choose. I work with you and your existing treatments in a complementary way, providing additional options to enhance your recovery and cure.

The Science Behind Our Cancer Care Approach

Metabolic Theory of Cancer – A Paradigm Shift

Unlike traditional models that focus solely on genetic mutations, cutting-edge research suggests that cancer is largely a metabolic disease, meaning it thrives on dysregulated energy production, insulin resistance, and inflammation. Our therapies leverage nutritional strategies and targeted medications to cut off cancer’s fuel supply while enhancing healthy cell function.

Why This Matters: By shifting the body’s metabolism, we create an environment where cancer cells struggle to survive.

What We Target:

Glucose Management : Cancer cells rely on sugar for energy; a low-carb diet and intermittent fasting help deprive them of fuel.

Mitochondrial Health : Supporting healthy energy production at the cellular level enhances immunity and recovery.

Inflammation & Tumor Micro-environment: Chronic inflammation fuels cancer; our anti-inflammatory strategies counteract this process.

Repurposed Medications And Supplements – Enhancing Treatment Outcomes

Dr. Turner utilizes a carefully selected, research-backed set of repurposed medications and nutraceuticals that help inhibit cancer growth, enhance chemotherapy effects, and prevent metastasis.

Key Nutraceuticals:

Curcumin & Green Tea Extract Natural compounds with potent anti-cancer properties.

Vitamin D3 & Omega-3s Supporting immune function and reducing cancer risk.

Berberine & Resveratrol Disrupting cancer’s metabolic pathways.

Melatonin Helping regulate stress, sleep, and tumor progression.

Sulforaphane Inhibits cancer stem cells.



Prescription-Only Therapies Available Through Dr. Turner

Dr. Turner prescribes select prescription-only therapies that are part of the IMA Cancer Care Protocols, offering patients access to advanced, research-backed treatments.

Some of these include:

Ivermectin, Mebendazole, Fenbendazole Antiparasitic drugs with anti-cancer properties.

Doxycycline Inhibits cancer stem cells.

Metformin Inhibits cancer stem cells; improves metabolic health.

Low-dose Naltrexone Enhances immune system and reduces inflammation.

Phosphodiesterase 5 Inhibitors (Sildenafil, Tadalafil) Helps improve blood flow and reduce tumor progression.

Atorvastatin or Simvastatin Cholesterol-lowering drugs that also target cancer pathways.



Lifestyle & Adjunctive Therapies – A Holistic Cancer Care Model

Beyond medications, lifestyle factors play a crucial role in cancer treatment.

Dr. Turner’s approach integrates:

Low-Glucose Diets Starving cancer cells of sugar while supporting healthy cellular function.

Fasting & Autophagy Activation Encouraging the body’s natural ability to clear damaged cells.

Exercise & Stress Reduction Strengthening the body’s resilience.

Photodynamic & Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Non-toxic strategies to enhance treatment effectiveness.

Gut & Microbiome Optimization Strengthening immune defenses through targeted nutrition.



Who Can Benefit from Our Alternative Cancer Therapies?

Patients looking for complementary cancer care alongside standard oncology treatments.

Individuals seeking an integrative, metabolic approach to cancer treatment.

Those who want to reduce side effects and improve quality of life during treatment.

Cancer patients exploring evidence-based alternatives when traditional options have been exhausted.

“True healing begins when we address not just the body but also the mind and spirit with wisdom, compassion, and faith.” — Dr. Michael Turner

“The best interest of the patient is the only interest to be considered, and in order that the sick may have the benefit of advancing knowledge, union of forces is necessary.” — Dr. William J. Mayo