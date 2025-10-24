MannaLife

Deb.Butler's avatar
Deb.Butler
2d

My functional chiropractor recommended that I take one milligram of melatonin for each year I have been on this planet. Curiosity led me to investigate why he would suggest this, when so many are badmouthing melatonin. I discovered that there are books written on the subject, and I have increased the amount of melatonin that I am taking.

Sheri Weinstein's avatar
Sheri Weinstein
2d

I have been using melatonin and other vitamins and FDA approved drugs to treat cancer for the last decade in my concierge practice in Sarasota. I have had excellent results and have been interested to see that some cancer docs are using doses of 180 mg melatonin BID to TID and at those doses patients do not have excessive somnolence.

