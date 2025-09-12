Download PDF Version

Today we discuss the next item in our “Cancer Fighters” series, dedicated to exploring the most promising medications, supplements, and natural compounds studied for their potential anti-cancer benefits. As a Senior Fellow and proud member of the Independent Medical Alliance, I owe a debt of gratitude to Dr. Marik and others as they have advanced the state of knowledge in this area. My aim is to take the most prominent interventions from our IMA protocols and explain them in a way that makes them accessible and actionable.

What if one of cancer’s most powerful tricks — the ability to spread and hide — had a weakness?

Modified Citrus Pectin (MCP), derived from humble citrus peels, helps block the “molecular glue” that cancer cells use to invade new territory.

Galectin-3: Cancer’s Secret “Superglue”

(Or, why tumors stick, spread, and survive.)

Our story begins with Galectin-3 — a natural and normal protein that forms part of our immune system, but when found at high levels, promotes chronic inflammation and cancer. Certain cancers, in particular, create sky-high levels of this protein and then use it to do nefarious things like:

Stick to new tissues

Spread more easily (metastasize)

Hide from immune defenses

Which cancers, you ask? Most notably: Colorectal

Stomach

Pancreatic

Ovarian

Endometrial

Breast

Non-small cell lung cancer

Prostate

Liver cancer

Melanoma

Head and neck (squamous cell)

High galectin-3 levels are often linked with more aggressive cancers and poorer outcomes.

Big Pharma already knows this and is on the move, with several galectin-3 inhibitors currently in clinical trials, including one called GB1211. But fear not, dear friends, for we have some natural ways of accomplishing the same goal.

Citrus pectin to the rescue!

(From everyday citrus fruit comes a cancer ally…)

Modified citrus pectin binds and disrupts Galectin-3

Pectin is the soluble fiber found in citrus peels and pulp, but in its natural form, pectin is too large to be absorbed by the body. That’s where modification comes in.

By breaking down into smaller, absorbable fragments, Modified Citrus Pectin transforms from an ordinary fiber into an active compound.

But wait, there’s more!

This stuff is also helpful for treating..

Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s

Multiple Sclerosis

Autoimmune diseases of all kinds

Cardiovascular disease

Lung fibrosis

Kidney disease

What do these all have in common? High levels of chronic inflammation, mediated by Galectin-3. Thus, by inhibiting Galectin-3, we diminish the intensity of these chronic processes.

No way!

Yes way!

Where do I get some? And how much do I take?

At the IMA we recommend the most clinically-studied and widely available form, which goes by the brand name “Pectasol”.

You can use the powder (1 scoop 3x a day) or the tablets (6 tablets 3x a day)

Further Reading :

