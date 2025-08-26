Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Susie Heidner
3d

My cousin's ovarian cancer (stage 4b diagnosed last August) markers are at normal levels...thanks to fenbendazole and other repurposed drugs and lifestyle changes. Bravo! And her doctors remain unaware...........?

Geoff Wexler
15h

I asked G-d, what is cancer, on a hospital deathbed and He said 1 word, "parasite"

https://open.substack.com/pub/covidandvaxfaqs/p/gw-surviving-covid-turbocancer

℠The Covid Audit:

https://WHOtoSTOP.org

Geoff Wexler - Patient 0

https://turbocancer.org

