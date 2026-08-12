Greetings friends!

What do you want your life to look like at 75?

Do you want to travel? Hike? Play on the floor with your grandchildren — and get back up without thinking about it?

Do you want the energy to work on something that matters to you, the mental clarity to stay engaged with the world, and enough physical independence to live life on your own terms?

Most of us don’t actually want to live longer simply for the sake of accumulating more birthdays.

We want more good years.

And that distinction is at the heart of something called healthspan.

Lifespan is simply the number of chronological years you live, but Healthspan is the portion of those years you spend with a meaningful level of health, vitality, function.

Of course, when we talk about “longevity”, that is really the goal.

Here is a clip for uou:

Lifespan vs. Healthspan

Two People Can Live to the Same Age — and Have Very Different Lives

Imagine two people who both live to age 80.

One remains active, mobile, socially connected, cognitively sharp, and largely independent until very late in life.

The other develops a major health problem at 50 and spends the next 30 years dealing with significant physical limitations.

Their lifespans may be identical.

Their healthspans are not.

How can I preserve function for as much of my life as possible?

The goal is to maintain a high level of health and capability as we move through life, rather than allowing a long period of declining health to occupy our later years.

This Changes the Way We Think About “Anti-Aging”

The phrase anti-aging can easily bring to mind cosmetics, supplements, procedures, or the latest longevity trend.

But healthy aging starts much deeper than appearance.

It begins at the cellular level.

Your cells are constantly responding to signals from the world around you and from the choices you make every day.

Food.

Exercise.

Sleep.

Stress.

Blood sugar.

Inflammation.

Energy production.

Recovery.

Over time, those signals influence how well your cells continue to function.

That is why my Anti-Aging Secrets course goes beyond surface-level advice and looks at subjects including cellular signaling, oxidative stress, autophagy, glycation, telomeres, DNA damage and repair, mitochondrial health, and inflammation.

Those terms can sound intimidating.

But the goal is not to turn you into a cellular biologist.The goal is to help you answer a much more practical question:

What are my daily choices telling my cells to do?

The Problem With Most Longevity Advice:

Here is where longevity can become confusing.

We hear about fasting.

Exercise.

NAD+.

Blood sugar.

Mitochondria.

Inflammation.

Autophagy.

Sleep.

Supplements.

Each subject gets discussed as though it were its own isolated “anti-aging” strategy.

But without a framework, it can start to feel like a collection of unrelated tips.

They are not unrelated; rather, they are different inputs into an interconnected biological system.

And that is why I created this course: I wanted to take concepts that often sound complicated or disconnected and show how they fit together.

A Special Rate for Substack Readers

I created this course for people who want to understand the biology of healthy aging without needing a medical degree to get through it.

For readers of this Substack, I’ve made the complete course available at a special rate for a limited time.

Special Substack reader price: $74.99

Regular Udemy price: $149.99

Access the Complete Course at the Special Rate

Access The Complete Course

You will receive immediate access to all 23 lectures on Udemy.

Next Week: The Five Levers That Shape How You Age

Next week, we move from the goal of longevity to the things we can actually influence.

I’ll show you five major areas that repeatedly affect healthy aging:

Nutrition. Movement. Sleep. Stress. Environment.

And if I had to choose just one of those five to prioritize?

I have a very clear answer and we’ll cover it next week.

Wishing You and Your Loved Ones Health and Healing,

About Dr. Turner:

Michael K. Turner, M.D., is a graduate of Stanford University, Harvard Medical School, and The Mayo Clinic. He practices Integrative Medicine in his own national concierge practice, providing personalized approaches (including hormones, sleep, recovery, nutrition, supplements, and exercise) to help people achieve their optimal state of health. Called “genuine”, “caring”, and “the best doctor in the world” by patients, he brings a high degree of empathy, trademark optimism, and a holistic approach to patient care. He brings a passion for excellence to everything he does. He believes in living and modeling a healthy, balanced lifestyle.