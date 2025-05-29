Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Janice
May 29

J. Wolfmoon's points are well taken.

Urgent Care offices, which take private payment and are far less crowded than Emergency Rooms, and less bureaucratic, in my part of the country, can fill some of the needs well.

The Urgent Care offices, plus the ongoing relationship with a caring primary physician, such as you suggest, Dr. Turner, can be basic foundations of today's medical care. That is, if such a PCP can be found.

Unfortunately, what is often found in non-urgent visits, is a prescriber who spends much of our appointment time looking at, and typing into, a desktop computer. Patients are encouraged to do much of their presentation of their information on electronic tablets. The desktops and tablets are intrusive in a way that the old paper and pen never were.

Thank you, Dr. Turner, for your ongoing efforts to proclaim the way to more healing medicine.

J Wolfmoon
May 29

It’s impossible to give good care in the current medical model. It’s just not possible. I’ve opted out of the medical model and do my own research, forage herbs and monitor my own health. That’s what we have to do. Save the doctors for stuff we can’t deal with on our own like broken bones or catastrophic injuries. We have to look after ourselves and our families with our own knowledge and resources.

