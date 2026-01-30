Dear Friends,

I sincerely hope you are well and that 2026 is off to a great start for you.

Let’s talk about nutrition for a moment: We all know we are supposed to “eat more greens” but how’s that going for us? For many of us, the pace and pattern of our lives does not conduce to getting all our servings of fruits and vegetables each day.

What if there were an “easy button”? A simple way to get all the key phytomutrients, antioxidants, and probiotics that you need for the day — all in one easy scoop of a tasty —if I may say so myself — powder?

What if we took the healthiest fruits and vegetables known to mankind, dehydrated them, removed the sugar, and put it in one tasty powder for your easy consumption?

Who remembers “Juice Plus”? .. I remember my mom being excited about these new dehydrated fruit and vegetable capsules she found. At first, I was skeptical — Just a smattering of overpriced dehydrated lettuce flakes? — but when I actually did the research, I had to admit that I was favorably impressed. They report solid, research-based benefits (full list here), with these notable highlights:

Now, as much as I love the idea of Juice Plus, I believe that what I am sharing today is even better. Why? Simple: one serving of Juice Plus (6 capsules) provides 1.16 grams of dehydrated fruits and vegetables, but one scoop of MannaLife Daily Greens and Reds provides 10 grams.

Now, what about Athletic Greens (AG1)? Great question. I love their product — it is truly great stuff, with top-of-the-line ingredients and a list of benefits a mile long; I have often recommended it to patients.

But I find it over-priced and over-marketed — at a cost of $79 a month, it cannot compare with the value of our MannaLife product (which provides similar ingredients) at $49 a month.

Introducing: MannaLife Supplements

I’m proud to announce the launch of my new exclusive product line, and the first product I want to highlight is:

MannaLife Daily Ritual Greens + Reds

The Problem: The Body Can’t Function Optimally Without the Necessary Raw Materials

We live in a world where people want peak performance… while running on empty cellular batteries.

When your gut is inflamed, your immune system is dysregulated.

When your mitochondria are underpowered, your brain fog worsens.

When oxidative stress is high, aging accelerates.

And when people are dealing with post-viral fatigue patterns, long-COVID symptoms, chronic inflammation, or unexplained symptom clusters… one of the first questions worth asking is:

Does your body have what it needs to stabilize, repair, and regulate itself?

The Solution: Nutrient Density + Gut Support + Antioxidant Defense

This formula is built around three key elements I emphasize for longevity and wellness:

1) Digestive Support (Absorption First)

If you can’t digest well, you can’t absorb well.

And if you can’t absorb well, you can’t recover well.

This product includes a digestive support complex blend (4.04 g) featuring:

Fructooligosaccharides

Whole oat bran

Apple powder

Aloe vera

Ginger

Enzyme support, including protease, amylase, lipase, cellulase, lactase, and more

Your gut is not just about “digestion”. Your gut is the immune headquarters.

2) Greens + Reds (Whole Food Nutrient Density)

The formula features a vegetable and fruit blend (3.92 g) with nutrient-dense whole food powders, including:

Carrot, cranberry, beet

Blackberry, pumpkin

Papaya

Watermelon

Cabbage, cauliflower

And more

These ingredients matter because they deliver:

Phytonutrients

Natural antioxidants

Plant polyphenols

Micronutrient cofactors your metabolism depends on

These aren’t “extras”; they are part of the raw material the body uses to regulate inflammation, support detoxification pathways, and build resilience.

3) Targeted Antioxidant Support (Cellular Protection + Immune Stability)

Let’s talk about what’s happening in the body right now for most people:

Oxidative stress is high

Inflammation is high

Detox pathways are sluggish

Nutrient status is low

Immune signaling is confused

That’s why I value formulas that include a strong antioxidant profile—because antioxidant support is foundational.

This product includes an antioxidant blend (1.03 g) with ingredients known for supporting immune resilience and protecting cells under stress, including:

Turmeric

Japanese Knotweed

Green tea

Quercetin

Pomegranate

Acerola cherry

Grape (Vitis vinifera)

Broccoli

Black cherry

Probiotics: Supporting the Gut–Immune Axis

Finally, this formula also contains a probiotic bacteria blend (100 mg), including:

Lactobacillus acidophilus

Lactobacillus casei

Bifidobacterium breve

Lactobacillus rhamnosus

Here’s why I like that addition: probiotics support a healthy gut terrain and a strong immune system.

In short: this product is a nutritional safety net—built for real life.

How to Use It (Simple and Sustainable)

This is meant to be easy: One scoop daily.

Make it a ritual and I promise your body will thank you :)

