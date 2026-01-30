Power Greens + Reds: A Daily Ritual for Immune Resilience and Cellular Strength
One scoop a day for all your key nutrients
Dear Friends,
I sincerely hope you are well and that 2026 is off to a great start for you.
Let’s talk about nutrition for a moment: We all know we are supposed to “eat more greens” but how’s that going for us? For many of us, the pace and pattern of our lives does not conduce to getting all our servings of fruits and vegetables each day.
What if there were an “easy button”? A simple way to get all the key phytomutrients, antioxidants, and probiotics that you need for the day — all in one easy scoop of a tasty —if I may say so myself — powder?
What if we took the healthiest fruits and vegetables known to mankind, dehydrated them, removed the sugar, and put it in one tasty powder for your easy consumption?
Who remembers “Juice Plus”? .. I remember my mom being excited about these new dehydrated fruit and vegetable capsules she found. At first, I was skeptical — Just a smattering of overpriced dehydrated lettuce flakes? — but when I actually did the research, I had to admit that I was favorably impressed. They report solid, research-based benefits (full list here), with these notable highlights:
Now, as much as I love the idea of Juice Plus, I believe that what I am sharing today is even better. Why? Simple: one serving of Juice Plus (6 capsules) provides 1.16 grams of dehydrated fruits and vegetables, but one scoop of MannaLife Daily Greens and Reds provides 10 grams.
Bam. Mic drop.
Now, what about Athletic Greens (AG1)? Great question. I love their product — it is truly great stuff, with top-of-the-line ingredients and a list of benefits a mile long; I have often recommended it to patients.
But I find it over-priced and over-marketed — at a cost of $79 a month, it cannot compare with the value of our MannaLife product (which provides similar ingredients) at $49 a month.
Introducing: MannaLife Supplements
I’m proud to announce the launch of my new exclusive product line, and the first product I want to highlight is:
MannaLife Daily Ritual Greens + Reds
The Problem: The Body Can’t Function Optimally Without the Necessary Raw Materials
We live in a world where people want peak performance… while running on empty cellular batteries.
When your gut is inflamed, your immune system is dysregulated.
When your mitochondria are underpowered, your brain fog worsens.
When oxidative stress is high, aging accelerates.
And when people are dealing with post-viral fatigue patterns, long-COVID symptoms, chronic inflammation, or unexplained symptom clusters… one of the first questions worth asking is:
Does your body have what it needs to stabilize, repair, and regulate itself?
The Solution: Nutrient Density + Gut Support + Antioxidant Defense
This formula is built around three key elements I emphasize for longevity and wellness:
1) Digestive Support (Absorption First)
If you can’t digest well, you can’t absorb well.
And if you can’t absorb well, you can’t recover well.
This product includes a digestive support complex blend (4.04 g) featuring:
Fructooligosaccharides
Whole oat bran
Apple powder
Aloe vera
Ginger
Enzyme support, including protease, amylase, lipase, cellulase, lactase, and more
Your gut is not just about “digestion”. Your gut is the immune headquarters.
2) Greens + Reds (Whole Food Nutrient Density)
The formula features a vegetable and fruit blend (3.92 g) with nutrient-dense whole food powders, including:
Carrot, cranberry, beet
Blackberry, pumpkin
Papaya
Watermelon
Cabbage, cauliflower
And more
These ingredients matter because they deliver:
Phytonutrients
Natural antioxidants
Plant polyphenols
Micronutrient cofactors your metabolism depends on
These aren’t “extras”; they are part of the raw material the body uses to regulate inflammation, support detoxification pathways, and build resilience.
3) Targeted Antioxidant Support (Cellular Protection + Immune Stability)
Let’s talk about what’s happening in the body right now for most people:
Oxidative stress is high
Inflammation is high
Detox pathways are sluggish
Nutrient status is low
Immune signaling is confused
That’s why I value formulas that include a strong antioxidant profile—because antioxidant support is foundational.
This product includes an antioxidant blend (1.03 g) with ingredients known for supporting immune resilience and protecting cells under stress, including:
Turmeric
Japanese Knotweed
Green tea
Quercetin
Pomegranate
Acerola cherry
Grape (Vitis vinifera)
Broccoli
Black cherry
Probiotics: Supporting the Gut–Immune Axis
Finally, this formula also contains a probiotic bacteria blend (100 mg), including:
Lactobacillus acidophilus
Lactobacillus casei
Bifidobacterium breve
Lactobacillus rhamnosus
Here’s why I like that addition: probiotics support a healthy gut terrain and a strong immune system.
In short: this product is a nutritional safety net—built for real life.
How to Use It (Simple and Sustainable)
This is meant to be easy: One scoop daily.
Make it a ritual and I promise your body will thank you :)
Until Next Time I Remain, Very Truly Yours,
I love the combination… one scoop vs the multiple things I have to use now to get these antioxidants and probiotics and enzymes.
Awesome! Can’t wait to try!