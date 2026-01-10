This Saturday. Manchurch. 8AM CST: “Stop Asking Jesus Into Your Heart.”

Men,
This Saturday at 8:00 AM CST, Man Church is live.
Sermon title: Stop Asking Jesus Into Your Heart.
Byline: How to know for sure you are saved.
If you’ve ever wondered, “Am I actually saved… or am I just repeating church lines?”—this one is for you. No fluff. No games. Straight Bible and straight talk.
When: Saturday, Jan 10 • 8AM CST
Where: www.manchurch.online
or live on substack MannaLife and Dr. John A. King (Th.D.)
Bring a mate with you. Forward this email, text the link, or call him out and tell him to show up.
See you Saturday,
Dr. John A. King