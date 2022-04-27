COVID and all its variants...

Not too long ago I met a friend for lunch who had recently spent 5 days in the ICU – and when he walked into the restaurant, he looked like a stiff breeze could have knocked him over. During lunch, his hand was shaking, and he asked if I knew when this newly- acquired tremor would go away.

I had no answers for him.

I wish he had reached out to me earlier. You see, there are strategies to help prevent COVID as well as to provide early treatment should you become infected. Unfortunately, he had passed both those stages. If you’re seeking information on what you can do right now to either prevent or treat COVID, or injuries from the COVID injection, I encourage you to schedule an appointment with me to get started on your path to healing.

