Hello Friends!

Wanted to share this clip I recorded a while back but realized I hadn’t yet shared with you all.

When most people hear the words core strength, they immediately think of sit-ups, crunches, or maybe a six-pack. And yes, those are part of it—but the truth is much deeper and more essential.

Core strength, properly understood, refers to the band of muscles from your belly button down to the underside of your glutes, wrapping around your body front and back. It is, quite literally, the foundation of movement.

Every time you lift your arm, take a step, or bend down, your body relies on the strength and stability of this central region. If your spine cannot anchor, your entire movement becomes unstable. Without a solid core, the body becomes like a wobbly table—unsteady, inefficient, and vulnerable to injury.

Why Core Strength Matters