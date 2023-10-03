Download PDF Version

Greetings Dear Friends,

Inspired anew by my recent podcast with my friend Dr. Kory (who must be considered the world’s expert on the use of Ivermectin in COVID), I wanted to share some summary insights with you about this truly astonishing medication.

I like to call it “The People’s Medicine.” Why? Well consider for yourself..

From humble origins being discovered in a soil sample near a golf course in Japan (NB: still the only place in the world it has been found), this little natural medicine has benefited human health like few others in history. For good reason the Nobel prize committee called it a “wonder drug” and “a splendid gift from the earth” — and that was before COVID.

We know it won the 2015 Nobel prize in medicine for curing disfiguring parasitic diseases like elephantiasis and river blindness; we know it was listed on the WHO list of “essential medicines”; and we know that it prevents COVID and saves lives via multiple different mechanisms.

Technical review article detailing the many ways it fights COVID

Summary meta-data of all trials

But this is all fairly well-known; I actually want to move beyond COVID and add value to the discussion by drawing your attention to all the other ways I believe this is truly a miracle medication.

1. It revolutionized veterinary medicine and arguably stabilized the world’s food supply .

When released in 1981 it quickly became the top-selling veterinary medicine in the world, unique for its properties to effectively kill parasites internally and externally. Impacts range from saving Lassie from heart worms…

.. all the way to eradicating parasites in cattle, pigs, sheep and goats. (And in this latter capacity, it can be argued to have contributed significantly to stabilizing world livestock numbers/food supply.)

2. It’s active against the FLU and RSV.

Inhibits flu and RSV viral replication, which is why it’s included in the FLCCC flu and RSV protocols.

Bonus for all you world travelers: It’s also active against Zika, Dengue, West Nile, Yellow Fever and HIV (read all about it).

3. It reduces inflammation throughout the body.

I raised a curious eyebrow the first time a patient told me “I took Ivermectin and my hip arthritis felt better,” or “Ivermectin helped my back pain.”… Then I did the research and found Ivermectin has systemic anti-inflammatory effects (blocks TNF-alpha, IL-6 and NF-kB).

So when a patient told me “I rubbed topical Ivermectin on my eczema patches and it did wonders,” I just smiled knowingly. (Nothin’ like being informed!)

4. Improves the gastrointestinal microbiome by boosting levels of the probiotic Bifidobacterium .

This finding comes from the research of Dr. Sabine Hazan.

But wait! There’s more!

5. May help with athletic and sports performance by boosting cellular energy output in the heart.

Whaaat?!??

What if I told you that Ivermectin allows heart muscle cells to more efficiently create energy — even when depleted of oxygen (as would happen with intense exercise). Read all about it here.

The fact that it works this way in heart cells creates the possibility that it could do the same for all cells. (In full science geek jargon, “Ivermectin increased mitochondrial ATP production by inducing Cox6a2, a subunit of the mitochondrial respiratory chain.”)

Not surprisingly, then, I recall overhearing an anecdote from the eminent COVID scientist Geert Vanden Bossche Ph.D (who started his career as a veterinarian), relating that racehorses that got Ivermectin seemed to run faster. (At the time, no one knew why.)

And now… drumroll please… the grand finale; the pinnacle; the apogee; the zenith; the ne plus ultra of this amazing medicine.

6. It has profound anti-cancer properties .

How profound? Well, consider the following:

Overcomes cancer cell resistance to chemotherapy (read here)

Inhibits a protein (PAK1) essential for the growth of more than 70% of all cancers (read here)

Multiple mechanisms of action against breast cancer (read here)

Molnupiravir: “That Dog Don’t Hunt”

Let’s turn our attention to a quote from the founder of Merck, that illustrious company who first developed and brought Ivermectin to market…

George Merck: “We try never to forget that medicine is for the people. It is not only for the profits.”

Amen, brother!! Shoot — I guess current management didn’t get the memo, though, because when presented with the preliminary evidence of its potential against COVID, Merck cravenly declined to study it any further, preferring instead to pump its own, patented, outpatient treatment — Molnupiravir. Which turns out to have a very interesting history:

Originally developed by a pharmaceutical company, Pharmasset, which abandoned it in 2003 after discovering its mutagenic (“cancer-promoting”) properties. (read here)

Then picked up by Emory University, who secured 26 million dollars of taxpayer grants from NIH and DOD and made a few tweaks to it. (read here)

The rights were then bought by a flimsy, stand-in “biotechnology” company with no laboratories and no manufacturing facilities, run by hedge fund managers, who promptly turned around and up-sold it to Merck (after securing the rights to hundreds of millions of dollars of future profits.) (read here)

Who then pitched it to back to the US government and secured a 2.2 billion dollar purchase guarantee before it was even approved. (read here).

It then barely passed the FDA’s independent safety review panel (13 votes in favor and 10 against) (read here) because it..

Creates mutations in the genome of the virus: Might it also do the same to the human genome? Hmmm. Nobody knows.

All of which prompted a federal whistle-blower to come forward and raise a first-class stink. (read here)

Which the FDA ignored and proceeded forward with emergency authorization based on one study that was terminated early (cue the 2.2 billion dollar "Cha-Ching” sounds in the background). How effective was it in that study? Of the 709 people who received Molnupiravir, 6.8% were hospitalized or died within this period, compared to 9.7% of the 699 people who received a placebo. Plain English: If you treated 100 of those COVID patients with a sugar pill, 10 end up in the hospital or dead; if you treat the same group with Molnupiravir, 7 still did. So the drug only makes a difference — compared to absolutely nothing — in 3 out of 100 people. (read here)

Which was so underwhelming this it was openly criticized in the British Medical Journal. (read here)

Which played a role in the British National Institute for Health and Care Excellence adding it to its "not recommended list” (where it joined Remdesivir), after research showed it made no significant difference in hospitalization or death rates and was not cost-effective. (read here)

Whaddya think, folks? “Are you not entertained?!” (Gladiator quote)..You cannot make this stuff up.

All of which is really quite interesting because when you compare Molnupiravir and Ivermectin head-to-head, you can see what a disgraceful, overpriced stink-bomb it actually is:

Ivermectin: 62% improvement, 99 studies, $1 per pill

Merck’s Show Pony: 15% improvement, 34 studies, $707 per pill

Or check this chart:

Ivermectin: $24 to save 1 life from COVID

Merck’s loud, obnoxious, hot rod with flashy rims that barely runs: $137,653 to save 1 life from COVID

And with that, my friends, we conclude our story. Ivermectin: a chapter from history as thrilling as any Hollywood blockbuster; with as much pathos as a Shakesperean tragedy; as much subterfuge and intrigue as the best Le Carre spy novel; and as much determination, honor and righteous indignation as the grittiest Clint Eastwood Western…And still being written. “Power to The People.”

Oh, do you want some?

Your Partner In Health (and Truth),

