Manna

Manna

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Aris Nakos's avatar
Aris Nakos
15h

Your line that male hormonal decline "flies under the radar" because "there is no name for it" is the bit I keep coming back to.

That is exactly it. Menopause has a name, a timeline, a whole cultural script, so women at least get pointed toward a workup. Men get a slow 1-2% a year with no label, so the fatigue and the lost drive get filed under just getting older until it is years deep.

Once the decline has a name, men actually go looking. Without one it just reads as aging.

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Mike Casey's avatar
Mike Casey
2d

Aging is often associated with lower energy levels and an increased risk of disease. These two effects are commonly linked to a reduced ability of the body to efficiently use oxygen to produce energy and support immune function.

Ozone water is proposed as a way to support oxygen availability. Because ozone is a form of energized oxygen dissolved in water, some believe it may help support energy levels and overall wellness. If energy production depends on oxygen, it seems reasonable to ask whether consuming water containing high amounts of oxygen in an activated form could support the body’s energy systems.

We already know that small changes in oxygen availability can affect performance. At higher altitudes, even a modest drop in oxygen—around 3%—can significantly impact athletic performance compared to sea level. If small decreases in oxygen can reduce performance, it raises the question of whether improving oxygen availability could support energy and vitality.

Oxygen also plays a key role in overall health. Active individuals who regularly exercise and improve their oxygen utilization tend to have better health outcomes than those who are sedentary. Athletes, for example, often demonstrate stronger cardiovascular function and resilience. Physical activity improves the body’s ability to process oxygen, which in turn supports energy production and performance.

Ozone is a highly reactive form of oxygen composed of three oxygen atoms. It is created when oxygen is exposed to an electrical discharge. While ozone gas can irritate the lungs and should not be inhaled, ozone dissolved in water behaves differently. In water, ozone is buffered and reacts quickly and is often used in sanitation and water treatment applications because of its strong oxidizing properties.

Freshly generated ozone water may help reduce microbial contamination in the mouth and throat when consumed. Ozone in water rapidly converts back to oxygen (O₂) after reacting, which is why it is sometimes described as leaving no chemical residue.

My personal experience reflects why I find this approach compelling. Since I began drinking ozone water about 10 years ago, I feel my aging has slowed. I have not experienced illness—not even a sore throat—during that time. Before my 50th birthday, I noticed my skin bruised more easily. Today, bruising occurs less often, and when it does, it resolves more quickly. My physical ability remains strong, and I’m playing better golf than ever and still walking the course. Meanwhile, many of my peers are becoming less active and beginning to slow down.

Some may attribute this to genetics, and that may play a role. However, I believe that regularly drinking ozone water has contributed to maintaining my energy, resilience, and overall health. For me, ozone water feels like a modern version of the fountain of youth—supporting vitality, energy, and healthy aging.

Go to SourcePointEnv.com for more information

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