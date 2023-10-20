Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Karnes's avatar
Tom Karnes
Jan 31

Dissolves Poison-19 blood clots, must be running 100% Concentrated hydrochloric acid

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sue Reilley's avatar
Sue Reilley
Dec 8, 2023

I have a friend who had arterial insufficiency. A stent was placed and she was put on Plavix. She developed a G.I. bleed. And has a history of G.I. bleeds on aspirin. Would Nattokinase be an acceptable replacement for aspirin or Plavix therapy?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Turner M.D.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture