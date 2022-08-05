1× 0:00 -9:31

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Friends,

What follows is critical information that you need to understand about the COVID virus and vaccines. I have a commitment to education, to the truth, and to empowerment, so I am passionate today about getting this information into your hands.

Background facts you need to know:

1. The COVID virus travels in a capsule ringed by so-called “spike proteins”, whose function is to allow the virus to bind and gain access to our cells.

2. The mRNA vaccines were designed to cause your own cells to produce these spike proteins, in order that your immune system would respond by producing antibodies. The idea is that high circulating levels of antibodies would then confer protection against any subsequent viral invasion.

3. The million-dollar plot twist is this: it turns out that the spike protein is toxic to our bodies, triggering inflammation and damage wherever it is found (such as the lining of blood vessels in the heart or brain). We used to think that spike proteins were just the way the virus enters cells; turns out they are one of the main ways the virus actually causes damage to your body.

4. It’s not just that free-floating spike proteins cause problems; it’s also that the cells that express spike protein on their surface are thereby targeted for destruction by our immune system.

5. The amount of spike protein produced after a vaccine is greater, and persists for a longer period of time, than after a natural COVID infection. This is because the mRNA strand that tells your cells to produce these proteins has been engineered to resist degradation and to create a “super-potent” burst of spike protein production.

6. Not only so, but the distribution within your body is much more widespread than with a native COVID infection. In a COVID infection, the virus and spike protein are initially confined to your nose, throat and upper airways — and if your immune system responds wells, it does not progress further. In contrast, the vaccine has been placed within specially designed “lipid nano particles” whose job is to enable the vaccine to penetrate even difficult-to-access tissues, like the brain or the testes.

7. Because of facts #3, #4, #5 and #6 the vaccines have significant side effects.

That’s not great news, but that’s not the worst part.

The worst part is that the government and media are not being honest with you and are trying to suppress this information, lest it contribute to the sociological crime of “vaccine hesitation.”

The piece below is from a leading researcher who has put his reputation on the line to help educate the public. I trust it will serve you.

Your Partner In Health,

Get 7 day free trial

SARS-CoV2 Spike protein is a toxin

Factcheckers were wrong. People continue to suffer the consequences.

Robert W Malone MD, MS

First, a quick overview of the various “factchecking” organization statements. How many people developed brain damages or lost their life or that of a loved one because of accepting a vaccine based on the falsehoods propagated by these grossly unqualified “factcheckers”? Do they have criminal liability for their falsehoods and propaganda?

As you look through this, please keep in mind that the FDA has approved three doses of these mRNA vaccines for administration to all of our 5-11 year old children. Under emergency use authorization, of course. Even though there is no medical emergency.

Factcheck.org

COVID-19 Vaccine-Generated Spike Protein is Safe, Contrary to Viral Claims

By Catalina Jaramillo

Posted on July 1, 2021. Link here.

Catalina Jarmillo’s training is from the Columbia School of Journalism.

Why would anyone place any credence in what she has to say about toxicology and molecular virology? How many excess deaths can be attributed to this lie?

Politifact

No sign that the COVID-19 vaccines’ spike protein is toxic or ‘cytotoxic’

Tom Kertscher

POLITIFACT CONTRIBUTING WRITER

Tom Kertscher is a contributing writer for PolitiFact. Previously, he was a fact-checker for PolitiFact Wisconsin.

You can find this article here.

And why would anyone believe Tom Kertscher, who has no training in medicine or biology, let alone molecular virology? And why is a political fact checking site making assessments about biology and toxicology anyhow?

Associated Press

Spike protein produced by vaccine not toxic

By BEATRICE DUPUY

June 9, 2021

Another doozey. You can find it here.

Now, let us review the actual science.

Not what these wannabe scientists who are actually journalists at best claim to be true.

First off, it is important to understand a little bit about the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein.

The only difference in the actual protein sequence between the original “Wuhan” strain Spike protein of the virus, and that coded for by the genetic vaccines, is two amino acids which have been changed in the S2 region of the protein. These were not introduced to make that vaccine version less toxic (as some “factcheckers” have asserted), but rather to make it better able to stimulate an antibody-based immune response. Whether vaccine encoded or virus encoded, the S1 subunit (which includes the receptor binding domain (to which the majority of “neutralizing” antibodies are directed) gets cut free (“proteolytically cleaved’) to yield an S1 subunit which is free to circulate in the blood, bind ACE2 receptors, interact with platelets, neurons, open up vascular endothelial tight junctions etc. THERE IS NO DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE S1 SUBUNIT RELEASED FROM THE VACCINE SPIKE PROTEIN AND THE S1 SUBUNIT RELEASED FROM THE VIRUS SPIKE PROTEIN. THEY ARE THE SAME DAMN THING!

Now, how much and for how long does this free S1 subunit spike protein, including the receptor binding domain, become produced by the mRNA vaccines, versus how much and for how long by natural infection?

Surely this was well understood and characterized by Pfizer before these vaccines were widely deployed? Surely the FDA required that these studies be performed?

NOPE. WE HAD TO WAIT UNTIL AN ACADEMIC GROUP DID THE STUDIES AND PUBLISHED AT THE END OF JANUARY 2022. AND BURIED THE FINDINGS BY USING AN OBSCURE TITLE.

WELL, ISN’T THAT INTERESTING.

So, the vaccine produces far more spike S1 subunit for far longer than the natural infection does. Hmm. Curiouser and curiouser.

But is the S1 subunit (which is identical between the virus and the vaccine) actually a toxin? Good question. Let’s look into that. One moment…. searching. There.

First question - does spike S1 subunit get into the brain across the blood brain barrier?

Why yes, Virginia, thank you for asking. It does! You are such a good student.

You can find and read the article yourself here.

Next question. Does Spike S1 do any damage to the brain when it hits nerve cells (neurons)? Oops. Looks like it does! Who would have guessed. Well, who among those scientists who are not misinformation spreaders?

Read it for yourself here.

AND THEN THERE IS THIS ONE.

Read this one here.

Highlights

•COVID-19 generates cerebrovascular, sensitive, motor, cognitive and diffuse brain disorders.

•The trigeminal and vagus nerve or the gut-brain axis are the entrance of SARS-CoV-2 in brain.

•SARS-CoV-2 affects brain by neuroinvasion and by the consequences of the systemic infection.

•COVID-19 favors BBB disruption, inflammation, hypoxia, and secondary infections.

•The study of the neurological affectation of COVID-19 raises a new challenge for neuroscience.

For this one, it is important to recognize that there is no significant difference between the symptoms of long COVID (PASC) and post vaccination syndrome.

And you can read all about it here.

And then there is this little issue of demyelination of nerve cells. That is sort of like stripping off the insulation on a wire. Causes short circuits and all sorts of problems.

Yipes. Read here.

And brain endothelial attack. What could possibly go wrong?

Which you can read here.

SO, I ASK YOU, WHO WAS RIGHT? THE SCIENTISTS OR THE FACTCHECKERS?

IS THE SPIKE S1 SUBUNIT PRESENT IN BOTH VIRUS AND THE PRODUCT OF THE GENETIC INOCULATIONS A TOXIN?

Wikipedia-

“A toxin is a harmful substance produced within living cells or organisms;[1][2] synthetic toxicants created by artificial processes are thus excluded.[3] The term was first used by organic chemist Ludwig Brieger (1849–1919)[4] and is derived from the word toxic.”

What would it feel like to be as healthy as you could possibly be?

I hope you all connect with me at www.MichaelTurnerMD.com

Learn How To Remove the Spike Protein from your body!

About Dr. Turner:

Michael K. Turner, M.D., is a graduate of Stanford University, Harvard Medical School and The Mayo Clinic. He practices Integrative Medicine in his own national concierge practice, providing personalized approaches (including hormones, sleep, recovery, nutrition, supplements and exercise) to help people achieve their optimal state of health. Called “genuine”, “caring”, and “the best doctor in the world” by patients, he brings a high degree of empathy, trademark optimism, and a holistic approach to patient care. He brings a passion for excellence to everything he does. He believes in living and modeling a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

Get 7 day free trial