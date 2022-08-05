Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Rachelle's avatar
Rachelle
Aug 5, 2022

I want to heartily thank you for putting this information together and distributing it. My husband and I have been against this so called "vaccine" almost from the beginning because we didn't trust a shot that had zero long-term studies. Unfortunately, we know friends and family that have suffered side effects from the shot - most notably my 34 year old brother who was in prime physical health (honestly he could be a Men's Health feature) who developed a blood clot in one calf and pulmonary embolism. He has permanent vascular damage in his leg and is now on blood thinners for life. It is infuriating to have watched the media and government squash all "misinformation" since the shot came out, and devastating to know children are being injected with the toxin.

I truly appreciate you putting your name and reputation at risk in standing for true scientific study and truth in medicine. (Especially as it appears that we may be gearing up for round two of "all unvaccinated are going to die!" with monkeypox).

Roddyrue
Aug 5, 2022

I’m sure most people are aware, Dr. Malone is the inventor of the MRNA technology, which has been around for a long time. His executive resume as the expert in every manner of vaccines and vaccinations global policy and research is unimpeachable. He is not anti-vax, in fact he is very much pro vax, which is why he did not hesitate to roll up his sleeve for the CoVid Vax. After all, Why would he ever question the authority and long standing esteemed relationship he has with the FDA, CDC, and Academia? Sadly, he too was duped by the toxic jab and has said he is an adverse event victim of this experimental vaccine. There are many highly regarded Doctors speaking out about this horrid vaccination, but in my mind there is none as sage as Dr. Malone . Thank you so much Dr. Tuner for this excellent information. God Bless you !

