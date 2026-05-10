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Kat's avatar
Kat
5d

Maybe the part 2 next week will mention intermittent fasting especially for cell repair regeneration and cell death cleanup (autophagy). I fast M-F with warn lemon water and black coffee until noon. I’ve had high cortisol levels after death of my spouse, so maybe a protein shake if my HRV are stagnant. It’s definitely one of the many great tools for longevity and anti-aging.

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1 reply by Michael Turner M.D.
Tony's avatar
Tony
5dEdited

https://newsroom.heart.org/news/long-term-use-of-melatonin-supplements-to-support-sleep-may-have-negative-health-effects

These results are relative in their 90% increased risk . The absolute risk results show that 95.4% of the people taking melatonin did not get CHF and 97.3% of the patients not taking melatonin did not get CHF. Wouldn't that be a 1.9% increased risk and not 90%.

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1 reply by Michael Turner M.D.
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