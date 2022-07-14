Benefits of Sunlight

Greetings Friends,

As I am writing this I am about to depart for some vacation in Hawaii with my youngest daughter. (Yes!)...Which brings us to the topic of sunlight.

Is getting direct exposure to the sun good? Bad? Both?

We all know the cautions of too much sun but let’s take a moment to review—and perhaps learn—some of the significant health benefits.

Vitamin D production.

The more we learn about Vitamin D, the more important we realize how crucial it is for health and wellbeing. It is actually a hormone, and, in fact, has one of the widest reaches of any hormone in your body – with receptors for it found on nearly every cell.

Wanna be shocked and awed?