Dear Friends,

In case you missed it, the last few years have seen extraordinary advances in our understanding of how to effectively treat cancer from a holistic and natural perspective.

Yes, there is hope!

I have begun to see increasing numbers of cancer patients looking for options beyond the traditional chemo, radiation and surgery — prompting me to share this information and exhortation with you.

My personal experiences with cancer — my host mother from my time as an exchange student who died of recurrent breast cancer after COVID injection; my father dying early of prostate cancer; In-laws with multiple myeloma) — have made the subject only more pressing.

Please note: I am not categorically against traditional cancer therapies and I would never advise someone who has started to stop. They do have a role and I have seen extraordinary benefit for many patients. The question is not “Do traditional therapies have a role?” but rather, “Are there other measures that also have a role and potentially less toxicity?”

My goal is to give you an overview of these new understandings and a window into a menu of options that you (or your loved one) may have never heard of.

1. Cancer as a Metabolic Disease (Not Just a Genetic One)

First a definition: “Metabolism” refers to cellular processes of energy transformation (i.e. the conversion of carbohydrates, fats or proteins into energy), and takes place in the mitochondria of your cells (each cell having between several hundred and several thousand mitochondria).

Traditional thinking has seen cancer predominantly as a result of DNA damage that occurs to a healthy cell and transforms it into a cancerous one. But what if there is something besides — or in addition to DNA damage — that creates cancer?

What happens if you take a mouse that has cancer and give it fresh mitochondria from a healthy mouse?

The cancer disappears.

And what about the opposite — what if you take a healthy mouse and inject it with mitochondria from a cancerous mouse?

The healthy mouse develops cancer. (Work of Dr. Thomas Seyfried, Boston University)

Thus, the inescapable conclusion is that mitochondria have a role in cancer development. So now the million-dollar question is: How can I maintain healthy mitochondria? This gets into lifestyle choices, supplementation, and select medications.

Some top options to improve metabolism include :

2. Repurposed medications to the rescue!

Raise your hand if you’ve heard of Fenbendazole? Joe Tippens, anyone?

Joe Tippens is a business executive with a background in agriculture who was diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer and started on an experimental anti-cancer drug. Meanwhile, under the guidance of a veterinarian, Tippens also began self-administering 222 mg fenbendazole, along with vitamin E, CBD oil, and bioavailable curcumin. After three months, a PET scan revealed no detectable cancer cells in his body, and of the 1,100 patients who started the trial, he was the only one who was cured.

Fenbendazole is a veterinary antiparasitic medication that turns out to also have tremendous anti-cancer properties. (Fenbendazole is the veterinary form; Mebendazole is the safer, human form.)

Guess what other anti-parasite medication turns out to fight cancer? Yup, our good ol’ friend, Ivermectin.

Fenbendazole mechanisms against cancer: read more

Ivermectin mechanisms against cancer: read more

The one-two punch of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole doing near-miraculous things for cancer patients is now an “open secret” that has been sweeping across the internet.

Your best repurposed medication options are:

Mebendazole or Fenbendazole

Ivermectin

Doxycycline

Tadalafil

Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN)

Metformin

3. Targeting Cancer Stem Cells

Cancer stem cells are the “seeds” that spawn further cancer growth — but they are not typically targeted by traditional approaches including radiation, surgery or chemotherapy; hence their failure rates.

Watch this video to understand more:

What this means, practically, is that measures should be taken to destroy cancer stem cells wherever they may be hiding.

What measures, you ask? This recent paper by Dr. Makis and Dr. Marik outlines the best protocol that I have found.

Here are the options I utilize to kill cancer stem cells:

4. Healthy Gut Microbiome

Turns out that an unhealthy GI tract promotes cancer (particularly colorectal, breast, and pancreatic). Yikes!

“Leaky gut” and associated GI tract inflammation promotes systemic inflammation

A healthy gut microbiome helps detoxify chemicals and carcinogens

A healthy microbiome produces short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) like butyrate which enhance DNA repair, induce apoptosis (programmed cell death) in cancer cells, and improve gut barrier function.

So let’s get that GI tract in top shape!

Stop drinking alcohol

Organic plant-based diet with wide variety of vegetables

Fermented foods

Prebiotics (artichokes, garlic, onions, green bananas, oats, apples, flaxseed)

Probiotics (especially important strains include Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG, Bifidobacterium, and Akkermansia muciniphila)

5. Detoxification

Glyphosate (“Round-Up”), BPA, microplastics, heavy metals, mercury fillings — just to name a few — are unfortunately part of the toxic milieu in our environment and are all known to contribute to cancer.

Let’s freshen and cleanse!

Get tested to know if you have an MTHFR (or any methylation) pathway mutation

Start sweating (sauna or infra-red sauna)

Hydration

Sulforaphane (broccoli sprouts)

NAC (supports liver detox) (My Best Brand Recommendation)

Milk Thistle (Silymarin) (supports liver detox)

Chelation is an option for heavy metals

6. Supercharge that immune system!

Your immune system constantly surveils your body to identify not only viruses, parasites, and bacteria but also cancer cells. Thus, one of my favorite sayings is “A strong immune system is an anti-cancer immune system.”

For a full list and deep-dive into maximizing your immune system, you will enjoy this article. Brief highlights as follows:

Quality sleep

Aerobic exercise (30 mins, 5x a week)

Zinc (and follow blood level)

Vitamin C (My Best Brand Recommendation)

High-potency B complex (My Best Brand Recommendation)

Mushroom extracts (e.g., ABM, reishi, turkey tail, cordyceps)

7. Mind-body techniques

Did you know that emotional stress and traumas have been linked to the onset and progression of cancer? There are several mechanisms including promoting inflammation and impairing the immune system.

Mind-body practices such as meditation, breathwork, and HRV biofeedback have measurable impacts on inflammation and immune function.

And there we have it, dear friends.

With Most Sincere Wishes For Your Health and Wellness, I Remain, Very Truly Yours,

About Dr. Turner:

Michael K. Turner, M.D., is a graduate of Stanford University, Harvard Medical School, and The Mayo Clinic. He practices Integrative Medicine in his own national concierge practice, providing personalized approaches (including hormones, sleep, recovery, nutrition, supplements, and exercise) to help people achieve their optimal state of health. Called “genuine”, “caring”, and “the best doctor in the world” by patients, he brings a high degree of empathy, trademark optimism, and a holistic approach to patient care. He brings a passion for excellence to everything he does. He believes in living and modeling a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

