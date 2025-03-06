Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yowza's avatar
Yowza
Mar 7

New and Improved Joe Tippens protocol cleared my Mom's (83yo) stage 4 bone cancer in less than a month after a year or more of chemo that did nothing except almost kill her. Two clear PET scans to date. Third one coming up. She wants to do a video on it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
Mar 7

Dr Turner is a good man, I have used his services, he is very knowledgeable, kind, and friendly! Thank you for your help, wisdom and news articles! Jen Taylor

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Turner M.D.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture