Download PDF Version

Dear Friends,

I hope this start to 2025 finds you healthy and well, but if you or anyone you care about has been struggling with getting sick this winter, I’ve got good news: It doesn’t have to be this bad.

Sometimes I meet people who say things like, “I just get sick for several weeks each winter; it’s been that way for years”, or “I’m just getting over my annual flu.”

Friends, there is a better path: Let’s get your immune system in top shape… I have written before about how to prevent and treat COVID, specifically, so I won’t belabor those points here. Rather, my goal here is to give you the most potent advice for proactively creating a strong immune system that will work against any bug or virus. And the best part is I will show you how to do this for only about $40 a month.

With these simple, safe, and affordable measures, you can kiss illness goodbye (or at least make short work of it :)

The “Letter Vitamins”: B, C, D, and zinc

All these have vital roles in your immune system. The doses below are for prevention (if actively sick, double them):

Aged Garlic

Aged garlic potently stimulates T cell and Natural Killer cell function (read here). Bonus: it also helps reverse hardening of the arteries (“atherosclerosis”).

Aged garlic blend: 4 per day

Medicinal Mushrooms

Certain medicinal mushroom blends are tremendously potent for your immune system, and one mushroom in particular (ABM), stands far above all others in its potency.

Mushroom blend: 2 per day

and

ABM mushroom strain: 2 per day

X-lear nasal spray (1-2 sprays in each nostril 1x a day)

Has two ingredients to help you: grapefruit seed extract (kills many viruses on contact, including SARS) and Xylitol (prevents viruses or bacteria from attaching to your nose and throat). If you’ve been following me, you know I absolutely love this product (and I am not getting paid to say that :)

Scientific overview of X-lear here

The podcast that I did with the CEO is here

Melatonin

Not only helps you sleep better but has profound stimulatory effects on the immune system (hence why it is on our FLCCC protocols).

5-10 mg at bedtime (good brand here)

Note: if you have poor adrenal function, you may need to lower the dose if you feel too groggy the next morning.

Bonus: anticancer properties, a strong antioxidant, and boosts cellular energy production.

Consistent cardio exercise

Getting your heart going boosts circulating levels of immune cells for hours afterward. So next time you are “sweating to the oldies”, visualize immune cells flying around your body at dizzying speeds…

Minimizing Sugar

We all know sugar is bad for us but did you know it inhibits your immune system?

And there we have it, dear friends. Wishing you a fortified immune system in 2025!

As Always, I Remain, Most Sincerely Yours,

P.S. Do you need to arrange preventative options for COVID-19?

Click here and we can arrange that

Or active treatment for COVID, Long COVID, or vaccine complications?

Click here and we can arrange that

About Dr. Turner:

Michael K. Turner, M.D., is a graduate of Stanford University, Harvard Medical School, and The Mayo Clinic. He practices Integrative Medicine in his own national concierge practice, providing personalized approaches (including hormones, sleep, recovery, nutrition, supplements, and exercise) to help people achieve their optimal state of health. Called “genuine”, “caring”, and “the best doctor in the world” by patients, he brings a high degree of empathy, trademark optimism, and a holistic approach to patient care. He brings a passion for excellence to everything he does. He believes in living and modeling a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

What would it feel like to be as healthy as you could possibly be?

I would be glad to connect with you at www.MichaelTurnerMD.com