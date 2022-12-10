DOWNLOAD PDF VERSION

Greetings Friends,

As an Integrative Physician with a passion for natural measures, I am excited to bring you the first in a series of articles we will call “Power Supplements”. The goal is to educate and inspire you towards optimal health, with an emphasis always on natural, inexpensive, and practical ideas.

Our very first candidate? N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC)

Truly a heavy-hitter, this supplement has proven itself for decades and helped saved countless lives during this pandemic (at the same time that the FDA was trying to ban its distribution). Besides that, it has potent anti-cancer properties, tremendous antioxidant and anti-inflammatory roles, and enormous benefit for the brain.

Reasons to love NAC:

1. Binds spike protein.

Well, well, well -- I have to say that if this were the only thing NAC did, it would still be at the top of my favorites list. Hopefully we all know by now how nasty the COVID spike protein is, and we understand that the mRNA vaccines cause your body to produce it in large quantities. NAC directly binds (thus inactivates) spike protein.

Bonus: Other substances that bind spike protein are Vitamin C, Quercetin, Ivermectin and certain strains of CBD oil.

2. COVID prevention and treatment.

NAC has direct anti-viral activity against SARS-COV2 and decreases cytokine storm. Read more here or watch this video.

3. Strengthens your immune system , especially in the lungs.

NAC gets converted to glutathione, which is one of the two most important antioxidant systems in your body (more on that later). Glutathione is necessary in high quantities for the white blood cells in your lungs to mount an effective immune response -- whether to The Virus, influenza, RSV, bacterial pneumonia, or whatever.

Bonus: NAC also thins mucus. When patients mention problems with thick phlegm, my go-to home remedies are NAC and Mucinex.

4. Potent anti-cancer properties.

NAC works against cancer via multiple mechanisms. Who knew?

5. Boosts energy output and mitochondrial function .

The mitochondria are the parts of your cells dedicated to energy production: the healthier they are, the better every organ system in your body will function (especially energy-intensive organs like your brain and kidneys).

Bonus: Because it boosts energy output throughout the body, it has a significant role in Fibromyalgia and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. Read more here.

6. Antioxidant .

You have two main intracellular antioxidant molecules: Superoxide Dismutase and Glutathione. NAC undergoes a chemical reaction to regenerate glutathione; besides that, it has direct antioxidant properties on its own.

Bonus: Because it regenerates glutathione in the liver, it has a vital role supporting detoxification (in fact, NAC is the remedy given in hospitals for liver toxicity due to Tylenol overdose).

7. Anti-inflammatory .

But wait, there’s more!.... It also has potent anti-inflammatory actions (by suppressing genes like NF-kB and COX that control the inflammatory process).

Bonus: Thus, it helps with inflammatory conditions like autoimmune problems or osteoarthritis.

8. Great for the brain .

NAC freely crosses the blood-brain barrier, thus bringing its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects to the most vital tissues of all. It also boosts dopamine activity.

Bonus: As a result, it has proven benefit in conditions like Brain Fog, brain injury, ALS, and autism. And Psychiatrists have used it for years to treat problems like schitzophrenia, bipolar and OCD. (In-depth summary paper here.)



Whew! I trust you can see why I consider this truly a “power supplement.”

Next steps?

Best if taken on empty stomach. Typical dosing:

General health: 600 mg 1x a day

Actively sick: 600 mg 2x a day

Brian and psychiatric conditions: 1,800 - 2,400 mg a day

NAC has been hard to obtain at times. If you are interested, here is my best brand recommendation (availability, quality, potency and cost).

Wishing You Health and Wellness,

About Dr. Turner:

Michael K. Turner, M.D., is a graduate of Stanford University, Harvard Medical School and The Mayo Clinic. He practices Integrative Medicine in his own national concierge practice, providing personalized approaches (including hormones, sleep, recovery, nutrition, supplements and exercise) to help people achieve their optimal state of health. Called “genuine”, “caring”, and “the best doctor in the world” by patients, he brings a high degree of empathy, trademark optimism, and a holistic approach to patient care. He brings a passion for excellence to everything he does. He believes in living and modeling a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

