Mike
Dec 10, 2022

My strategy...

Minimum 5,000 steps a day, a lot of the walk up steep inclines. All in clean sea air.

Anti-inflammatory, low glycemic index wholefoods diet. Max 1800 calories a day.

Supplements:

Quercetin 500mg/day

Vitamin D3, 5000iu/day

Vitamin C, 1000mg/day

Vitamin K2 Mk7, 100mcg/day

Omega-3 fish oil, 1000mg/day

Zinc 25mg/day

NAC 1,600mg/day

Black cumin seed oil, 1,000mg/day

Turmeric and cayenne pepper, strong anti-inflammatory

Don't smoke or drink.

Tom Starkweather
Dec 10, 2022

Thanks for the recommendation. The one I get from Life Extension makes me smell like fertilizer.

