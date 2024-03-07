Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Manna with Dr. Turner
The $13 treatment that prevents and treats COVID - Part 1
The $13 treatment that prevents and treats COVID - Part 1

And the sad reason that you will never hear that fact advertised
Michael Turner M.D.
Mar 07, 2024
Dr. Turner welcomes to the show Nate Jones, the CEO of Xlear to discuss the phenomenal benefits of Xylitol nasal sprays to prevent and treat COVID, as well as other types of respiratory illnesses. If you or someone you love needs to be protected from respiratory illnesses, this is the best $13 you will ever spend.

Part 1 

  • Who cares about Xylitol? The story of the family doctor who found a cure for childhood respiratory and ear infections 

  • Xylitol = prevents viruses from attaching 

  • Grapefruit seed extract = kills SARS as effectively as alcohol  

  • Can it prevent COVID transmission? 75% reduction among healthcare workers in India facing the Delta variant 

  • How come X-lear cannot be advertised as the effective COVID solution that it is? 

