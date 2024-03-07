The $13 treatment that prevents and treats COVID - Part 1

Dr. Turner welcomes to the show Nate Jones, the CEO of Xlear to discuss the phenomenal benefits of Xylitol nasal sprays to prevent and treat COVID, as well as other types of respiratory illnesses. If you or someone you love needs to be protected from respiratory illnesses, this is the best $13 you will ever spend.
Part 1
Who cares about Xylitol? The story of the family doctor who found a cure for childhood respiratory and ear infections
Xylitol = prevents viruses from attaching
Grapefruit seed extract = kills SARS as effectively as alcohol
Can it prevent COVID transmission? 75% reduction among healthcare workers in India facing the Delta variant
How come X-lear cannot be advertised as the effective COVID solution that it is?
