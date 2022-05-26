Welcome to World-Class Holistic Health Advice, Made Actionable

I am Dr. Michael Turner, a Restorer of Souls, dedicated to bringing holistic transformation to your life—body, mind, and spirit.

Through my work as a concierge integrative medicine physician, wellness coach, teacher, author, podcaster, and motivational speaker, I help people unlock their fullest potential. My approach is:

Research-Based – Grounded in science, proven by results

Integrative & Holistic – Addressing the whole person, not just symptoms

Compassionate – Genuine care that prioritizes your well-being

Optimistic – A belief in your ability to heal and thrive

Excellent – Uncompromising standards in healthcare and service

Spiritually Minded – Recognizing the deeper aspects of health

With training from Stanford University, Harvard Medical School, and The Mayo Clinic, I bring world-class expertise to your health journey. My patients have called me “genuine,” “caring,” and “the best doctor in the world”—but what matters most is how I can help you.

What would it feel like to be as healthy as you could possibly be?

Join me here for cutting-edge health insights, actionable wellness strategies, and the support you need to thrive.

Michael Turner M.D.

It was my honor to be joined by Dr. Michael Turner. A young doctor who really struck out to make a difference to help people but found that the system wasn't exactly what he thought it was. Del Bigtree - The HighWire

“Let me tell you what, he is a superstar!” Dr. Peter McCullough - The McCullough Report

Thank you, Dr. Turner! Dr. Robert Malone