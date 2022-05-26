Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Welcome to World-Class Holistic Health Advice, Made Actionable

I am Dr. Michael Turner, a Restorer of Souls, dedicated to bringing holistic transformation to your life—body, mind, and spirit.

Through my work as a concierge integrative medicine physician, wellness coach, teacher, author, podcaster, and motivational speaker, I help people unlock their fullest potential. My approach is:

  • Research-Based – Grounded in science, proven by results

  • Integrative & Holistic – Addressing the whole person, not just symptoms

  • Compassionate – Genuine care that prioritizes your well-being

  • Optimistic – A belief in your ability to heal and thrive

  • Excellent – Uncompromising standards in healthcare and service

  • Spiritually Minded – Recognizing the deeper aspects of health

With training from Stanford University, Harvard Medical School, and The Mayo Clinic, I bring world-class expertise to your health journey. My patients have called me “genuine,” “caring,” and “the best doctor in the world”—but what matters most is how I can help you.

What would it feel like to be as healthy as you could possibly be?

Join me here for cutting-edge health insights, actionable wellness strategies, and the support you need to thrive.

Subscribe today and take the first step toward your best health.

Michael Turner M.D.

It was my honor to be joined by Dr. Michael Turner. A young doctor who really struck out to make a difference to help people but found that the system wasn't exactly what he thought it was. Del Bigtree - The HighWire

“Let me tell you what, he is a superstar!” Dr. Peter McCullough - The McCullough Report

Thank you, Dr. Turner! Dr. Robert Malone

People

Michael Turner M.D. 

@drturner
Michael Turner M.D.'s avatar
Dr. Turner is a graduate of Stanford University, Harvard Medical School and The Mayo Clinic. He is an Integrative Medicine physician and CEO of his own national, concierge practice.
