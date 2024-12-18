Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner
Kudos to RFK Jr.
A physician’s reflection on courage, medical freedom, and the cost of speaking truth in uncertain times.
Aug 2
37
5
July 2025
Backstage with Dr. Turner
My behind-the-scenes Interview at the Independent Medical Alliance conference
Jul 8
•
Michael Turner M.D.
15
17:14
June 2025
Testosterone, Regenerative Therapies & Peak Performance
My In-Depth Interview on the Vibrant Wellness Podcast
Jun 19
•
Michael Turner M.D.
8
43:33
May 2025
My Thoughts on Patient-Centered Care and Chronic Disease
Restoring the Heart of Medicine
May 29
•
Michael Turner M.D.
37
The Healing Power of Sleep
My Proven Protocol for Deep, Restorative Rest
May 19
18
Hollywood Fitness Secrets: Insider Tips from a Celebrity Trainer
with Dan Isaacson
May 3
4
March 2025
Longevity, Biohacking, and How to “Live Young for a Lifetime”
with Dr. Jeffrey Gladden
Mar 20
•
Michael Turner M.D.
19
Cancer Revolution!
Because someone needs to know this...
Mar 6
•
Michael Turner M.D.
128
February 2025
Dr. Ryan Cole deep dive into mRNA vaccines, shedding, turbocancers, blood clots, and ethics in medicine
"Teaching and inspiration from a true medical hero."
Feb 13
•
Michael Turner M.D.
66
January 2025
Stop getting sick!
And supercharge your immune system instead :)
Jan 9
•
Michael Turner M.D.
54
December 2024
Fasting and Fitness
Dr. Michael Turner’s Guide to Health and Longevity
Dec 18, 2024
•
Michael Turner M.D.
16
CBD in Medicine: Hype or Hope?
Unlocking the Science of CBD: From Long COVID to Chronic Diseases
Dec 7, 2024
•
Michael Turner M.D.
2
