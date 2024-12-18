Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Home
Podcast
Notes
A Wellness Moment
Work with Dr. Turner
Archive
Leaderboard
About

July 2025

June 2025

May 2025

March 2025

February 2025

January 2025

December 2024

Fasting and Fitness
Dr. Michael Turner’s Guide to Health and Longevity
  
Michael Turner M.D.
1
35:32
CBD in Medicine: Hype or Hope?
Unlocking the Science of CBD: From Long COVID to Chronic Diseases
  
Michael Turner M.D.
43:43
© 2025 Michael Turner M.D.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture