Core Strength, Resilience, and Redefining Aging

In this inspiring episode of Manna Life, Dr. Turner is joined by Dr. Ryan Nordell and Dr. John King for a deep dive into one of the most overlooked foundations of lifelong health—core strength. Together, they unpack why your spine, posture, and stability determine so much of your vitality as you age, and how to train smarter, not harder, for lasting mobility, strength, and resilience.

Whether you’re recovering from an injury or simply looking to “age well,” this episode will challenge what you believe about getting older and empower you to take ownership of your health span—not just your lifespan.

Rethinking Back Pain and “Getting Older”

Low back pain is one of the most common physical ailments—but it’s not an inevitable part of aging .

Dr. Nordell challenges the myth that pain and stiffness are “just getting older,” emphasizing that core stability is trainable at any age .

Most back issues stem from muscle imbalance and inactivity, not irreversible structural damage.

The Foundation of True Core Strength

The transverse abdominis and multifidus muscles act as a corset, stabilizing the spine from the front and back.

Most people never train these deeper muscles; instead, they overemphasize the “six-pack” rectus abdominis and obliques.

Without activating your stabilizers, traditional core workouts can actually make your back weaker over time.

Dr. Turner’s Personal Journey: From Injury to Resilience

Dr. Turner recounts his experience suffering a severe gym injury—a ruptured lumbar disc from heavy deadlifts—that led to surgery and forced him to rebuild from the ground up.

Recovery became a test of humility, patience, and self-applied functional medicine , rebuilding with swimming, light resistance, and consistent movement.

His story illustrates how the right rehab approach—anchored in mindset and consistency—can restore full function, even after surgery.

Health Span vs. Life Span: The Longevity Connection

As Dr. Nordell explains, “I care less about living to 110 if the last 40 years are decrepit.”

Longevity isn’t just about time—it’s about quality: mobility, independence, and balance.

Prioritize flexibility, stability, and endurance training over maximal strength to extend your health span.

Practical Core Training You Can Do Anywhere

You don’t need a gym membership to train effectively—bodyweight exercises and a few simple tools can maintain your fitness for life.

Key activation drill: Find your hip bones and move your fingers slightly inward. Draw your belly button gently toward your spine. Hold for three seconds, release, and repeat 20–30 times.

Focus on isometric contractions and endurance-based reps to build stability that lasts all day.

The Mindset of Proactive Health

America’s healthcare model is reactive , not proactive.

Instead of waiting for pain or illness, train your body and mind to stay strong, adaptable, and balanced.

Build resilience through movement you enjoy—play spike ball, lift with friends, or go for walks with your kids.

Quick Tips for Building a Resilient Body

Train your transverse abdominis and multifidus before doing heavy lifts.

Incorporate balance and flexibility training as you age.

Listen to your body—know when to push and when to rest.

Consult a professional before starting a new program, especially if you already have back pain or injury.

About Dr. Nordell:

Dr. Ryan Nordell, DPT, LPC, is a globally recognized concierge doctor and longevity strategist with over 20 years of experience helping the world’s top performers—CEOs, athletes, celebrities, and UHNW families—optimize their energy, extend their lifespan, and live with purpose. He has been featured on Fox News and other leading media outlets for his expertise in functional medicine, non-surgical pain management, and high-performance health, positioning him as a trusted authority in today’s evolving health landscape.

As co-founder of Elite Care Concierge (ECC). Dr. Nordell helped establish one of the most advanced concierge healthcare platforms in existence—delivering highly personalized, white-glove medical care built around advanced diagnostics, functional medicine, and precision performance strategies.

Dr. Nordell is also founder and CEO of Orthopedic & Fitness Solutions, a concierge rehabilitation and pain optimization practice. His background in treating complex injuries has shaped his distinctive approach—fusing biomechanics, regenerative medicine, biohacking, and performance protocols into a customized path to healing and vitality.

Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Nordell has been a behind-the-scenes advisor and growth architect for multiple high-growth wellness ventures, from 8- to 10-figure scale. His leadership blends clinical innovation, business strategy, and financial acumen—helping organizations clarify vision, elevate offerings, and thrive in competitive luxury markets.

A sought-after speaker and thought leader, Dr. Nordell regularly appears on podcasts, interviews, and live platforms to share insights on high-performance living, longevity science, and the future of personalized medicine. His leadership is anchored in faith, integrity, and service—guiding his mission to help others live with energy, purpose, and eternal significance.

About Dr. King:

Dr. John A. King, TH.D, is a survivor of over a decade of childhood trafficking and abuse, Dr. King rebuilt his life around one core principle: performance begins in the mind. His recovery journey became the foundation for a high-impact framework that helps individuals rewire their thinking, sharpen focus, and build the mental resilience needed to thrive under pressure.

He has spent years coaching military veterans, first responders, executives, and entrepreneurs to break free from survival mode and develop a performance mindset—one that fuels clarity, consistency, and long-term wellbeing.

At MannaLife, he brings that same field-tested, no-fluff approach to transforming healthcare. By integrating biohacking tools with performance psychology and faith-rooted values, Dr. King helps people shift from reactive living to intentional, results-driven health.

His mission is simple: Stop coping. Start performing.

His motto: You weren’t born to cope. You were born to rise.

About Dr. Turner:

Michael K. Turner, M.D., is a graduate of Stanford University, Harvard Medical School, and The Mayo Clinic. He practices Integrative Medicine in his own national concierge practice, providing personalized approaches (including hormones, sleep, recovery, nutrition, supplements, and exercise) to help people achieve their optimal state of health. Called “genuine”, “caring”, and “the best doctor in the world” by patients, he brings a high degree of empathy, trademark optimism, and a holistic approach to patient care. He brings a passion for excellence to everything he does. He believes in living and modeling a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

What would it feel like to be as healthy as you could possibly be?

I would love to connect with you at www.MichaelTurnerMD.com