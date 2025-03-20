Longevity, Biohacking, and How to “Live Young for a Lifetime”

In this powerful episode of Manna, Dr. Turner welcomes Dr. Jeffrey Gladden, interventional cardiologist turned longevity expert and founder of Gladden Longevity. Together, they unpack cutting-edge concepts in biohacking, aging, and functional medicine, equipping you with actionable strategies to reclaim your vitality and health span. Whether you're 35 or 75, this conversation will reshape how you view aging and your future potential.
Rethinking Aging and Longevity:
Aging is not linear but exponential—meaning the aging process accelerates as you get older.
Longevity isn't just about living longer; it's about maintaining youthfulness, function, and vitality across your lifespan.
The Power of Mindset:
Shift your identity to a “reference age” to reframe your relationship with aging (e.g., Dr. Gladden identifies as 27 regardless of his chronological age).
Better questions lead to better outcomes: "How good can I be?" or "How do I live young for a lifetime?"
Deconstructing Health with Precision:
Dr. Gladden emphasizes individualized care through genetic testing, functional assessments, and biomarker analysis.
True longevity medicine looks at the hallmarks of aging, such as telomere length, mitochondrial function, and senescent cell burden.
Optimizing Mitochondrial Health:
Mitochondria are the foundation of cellular energy and overall vitality.
Strategies include high-intensity exercise, CoQ10, molecular hydrogen, NAD+ precursors, and proper autophagy through intermittent fasting and cycling stressors.
Tackling Inflammation and Disease Prevention:
Chronic inflammation underpins most age-related diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegeneration.
Fixing the gut, modulating immune function, and balancing oxidative stress are key to reducing systemic inflammation.
Cancer, Immunity, and Metabolic Health:
Cancer is both a genetic and metabolic disease driven by glucose and glutamine fermentation.
A youthful, optimized immune system is the cornerstone of long-term cancer prevention and health.
Do You Need Alternative Cancer Therapies?
