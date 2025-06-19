Testosterone, Regenerative Therapies & Peak Performance

Dr. Turner joins the Vibrant Wellness Podcast to dive deep into the critical yet often overlooked topic of men’s hormonal health and regenerative medicine. From testosterone decline to cutting-edge therapies like prolotherapy and PRP, Dr. Turner delivers science-backed, practical insights designed to help you restore energy, optimize performance, and thrive at any age. Whether you're in your 30s and feeling the early signs of fatigue or in your 60s looking to stay sharp and strong, this conversation will shift your perspective on health, healing, and what's truly possible.

What You'll Learn in This Episode

The Real Story on Testosterone : Why you’re losing one testosterone-producing cell every four seconds—and what that means for your mood, metabolism, libido, and performance.

Signs of Andropause : The male equivalent of menopause, why it’s underdiagnosed, and how to spot the symptoms.

The Labs I Use in Practice : My exact hormone and cardiovascular panel—including lesser-known markers like DHEA and androstanediol glucuronide.

Foundational Supplements I Recommend for Nearly Everyone : Omega-3s for inflammation and brain health Vitamin D (yes, it’s actually a hormone) My favorite “super salad in a scoop” (Orgain’s superfood powder)

Regenerative Injections—Explained : Prolotherapy, PRP, and stem cells—what they do, when to use them, and why prolo is still the most overlooked miracle in orthopedics.

One of My Favorite Patient Transformations : A police officer with career-threatening shoulder pain and low testosterone finds full recovery—without surgery.

The Recovery Stack That Works: What I personally use to stay sharp, recover fast, and extend healthspan—including my infrared sauna setup with a surprising twist.

Highlight: "Cardio in a Box"

“Your body doesn’t care if you’re running in the heat or sweating in a sauna. Either way, you’re improving cardiovascular health, detoxifying, boosting mood, and activating cellular repair.”

If I could prescribe one wellness tool that covers energy, mood, metabolism, and longevity—it would be the sauna. You’ll hear why in this episode.

Ready to take control of your hormones, energy, and long-term vitality? Dr. Turner offers every treatment discussed in this episode—tailored to your unique needs.

