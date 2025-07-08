Backstage with Dr. Turner

Hello, hello subscribing friends!

I was interviewed backstage at the most recent Independent Medical Alliance conference and was so pleased with the quality of the questions and the outcome of the discussions that I wanted to share it with you. You’ll hear my thoughts on food as medicine, on restoring the doctor patient relationship, on suggestions for policy changes to address chronic disease, and an optimal daily health regimen. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did!

Food Really Is Medicine

“If you eat a cheeseburger right now, your blood lipids will spike within the hour. If you eat broccoli, your immune system gets a boost. It’s immediate — we need to treat food like the powerful tool it is.”

Chronic Disease Needs Collaboration, Not Silos



Better school lunches, real PE classes, urban design that encourages movement — Dr. Turner explains how small policy changes can transform community health when we connect the dots.

Patient-Empowered Care: Cutting Out the Middlemen

“We must clear the clutter between doctor and patient — no more endless documentation for administrators instead of real listening.”

True patient care is built on trust, options, and informed consent — not hospital policies or insurance dictates.

Radical Transparency



From vaccine safety to hidden conflicts of interest, Dr. Turner believes honest access to information is the bedrock of a healthcare system.