Dr. Ryan Cole deep dive into mRNA vaccines, shedding, turbocancers, blood clots, and ethics in medicine

In this extraordinary episode of Manna, Dr. Turner hosts his friend, the renowned Dr. Ryan Cole, a board-certified pathologist with expertise in immunology, cancer research, and public health. Together, they dive into the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic, mRNA vaccine technology, shedding, turbocancers, blood clots, and ethics in public health.

Dr. Ryan Cole’s Journey:

From a quiet life as a pathologist to becoming a global advocate for medical transparency.

The personal and professional challenges he has faced, including censorship, legal battles, and public criticism.

Understanding the COVID-19 Vaccines:

How lipid nanoparticles and mRNA technology work—and their potential long-term consequences.

The role of spike proteins in triggering immune and inflammatory responses.

Insights into vaccine safety, including contamination issues and unforeseen impacts on immune system function.

The Rise of Turbo Cancer:

The phenomenon of aggressive, late-stage cancers emerging post-vaccination.

Mechanisms linking spike proteins, genetic disruption, and immune suppression to cancer development.

Shedding and Its Implications:

Scientific evidence supporting the shedding of spike proteins and mRNA fragments.

How close contact with recently vaccinated individuals may impact others.

A Path Forward in Medicine:

The importance of patient-centered care and rejecting one-size-fits-all medical approaches.

Why grassroots activism and informed discussions are key to reclaiming medical freedom and integrity.

Key Takeaways:

Vaccines developed for extinct COVID-19 strains no longer offer effective protection.

The vaccines permanently alter your immune system in ways that may be transmitted to your children.

Lipid nanoparticles promote inflammation and immune dysregulation.

The time to Make America Healthy Again is now! And you have a role!

Supporting Dr. Ryan Cole:

Dr. Cole continues to advocate for medical transparency while facing significant personal and legal challenges. Learn more about his work and support his efforts at rcolemd.com.

About Dr. Cole:

Dr. Ryan Cole is a board-certified Anatomic and Clinical pathologist with a subspecialty training and 20 years of experience in dermatopathology and particular interest in molecular diagnostics. In 2004, he founded Cole Diagnostics, an independent, full-service medical laboratory in Boise, Idaho. As CEO and Medical Director, he oversaw the testing of over 500,000 patient samples and biopsies. In 2022 Dr. Cole shifted focus from daily lab work to consulting and medical education.

About Dr. Turner:

Michael K. Turner, M.D., is a graduate of Stanford University, Harvard Medical School, and The Mayo Clinic. He practices Integrative Medicine in his own national concierge practice, providing personalized approaches (including hormones, sleep, recovery, nutrition, supplements, and exercise) to help people achieve their optimal state of health. Called “genuine”, “caring”, and “the best doctor in the world” by patients, he brings a high degree of empathy, trademark optimism, and a holistic approach to patient care. He brings a passion for excellence to everything he does. He believes in living and modeling a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

