CBD in Medicine: Hype or Hope?

In this groundbreaking episode of Manna, Dr. Turner dives into the fascinating world of CBD and other cannabinoids and their potential medical applications. Joined by Dr. Michael Stewart, an expert in cannabinoid medicine, and Isaac Foster, CEO of Endourage, this episode explores the science, history, and future of cannabis as a therapeutic agent. Whether you're curious about CBD, THC, or the role of the endocannabinoid system, this episode delivers an enlightening deep dive into a misunderstood yet promising field of medicine.

The Cannabis Plant Demystified: Cannabis includes both marijuana and hemp, differentiated by THC levels. Beyond THC, there are over 400 active ingredients in cannabis, each with unique medical properties.

Understanding the Endocannabinoid System: The body's "master regulator," it helps maintain homeostasis and balance after stress. Cannabinoids from plants (phytocannabinoids) can supplement and support this system, especially under prolonged stress or poor lifestyle habits.

Medical Applications of Cannabinoids: Cannabis-derived compounds like CBD and THC show promise in treating inflammation, brain fog, and more. Specific terpenes, such as limonene and beta-caryophyllene, target unique health issues like brain inflammation and cognitive dysfunction.

Formula C and Long COVID: The origin story of a revolutionary cannabinoid-based product designed for long COVID patients. Clinical trials demonstrated significant improvements in symptoms like fatigue and brain fog, providing new hope for patients.

Cannabinoids for Chronic Disease: Beyond COVID, cannabinoids show promise in managing chronic conditions like fibromyalgia, migraines, and irritable bowel syndrome.

Breaking Barriers in Cannabinoid Medicine: Despite the stigma and political challenges, Endurage is pioneering clinical research and FDA pathways to bring legitimacy to cannabinoid-based therapies. Their unique production process preserves the integrity of terpenes and cannabinoids, offering unmatched quality.

