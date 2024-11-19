Gut Health 101

In this episode of the MANNA podcast, we dive into the fascinating world of gut health with renowned naturopathic doctor and functional medicine expert Dr. Kristina Carmen. We discuss how diet, lifestyle, and movement directly impact your gastrointestinal system and why a thriving gut is the key to unlocking your best health.
The Power of Food as Medicine:
Why food is more than fuel—it’s a messenger to your body.
The importance of variety (“eating the rainbow”) to nourish your microbiome.
Common food mistakes that disrupt your gut and how to shop smarter.
Rest and Sleep for a Happy Gut:
How poor sleep impacts your digestion, metabolism, and immune system.
The surprising ways your GI tract repairs itself during rest.
Is intermittent fasting the secret to gut health? Dr. Carmen shares her thoughts.
The Gut-Movement Connection:
How physical activity enhances digestion and nutrient absorption.
Why a walk after meals could transform your digestion.
Tips for incorporating enjoyable movement into your routine.
