Fasting and Fitness

In this insightful episode of Manna, Dr. Turner joins Amanda Tress on the Faster Way Podcast. Together, they explore the transformative benefits of intermittent fasting, the science of muscle preservation, and how to naturally optimize human growth hormone for longevity. Dr. Turner also shares his top supplement recommendations, the advantages of a cash-based medical practice, and why listening to your body is the ultimate key to health. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or seeking practical wellness advice, this episode will inspire you to take actionable steps toward a healthier, more energized life.

Tune in for expert tips, empowering insights, and a fresh perspective on achieving sustainable health.

Lifestyle Insights:

Intermittent Fasting: Advocates for a 16:8 fasting schedule, emphasizing fat-burning, reduced inflammation, and improved cellular renewal through autophagy. Highlights the importance of bio-individuality, allowing patients to adjust fasting windows based on their unique needs.

Protein Timing & Muscle Preservation: Stresses the importance of consuming 30-40g of protein within 30 minutes post-workout and before bedtime to optimize recovery and stimulate growth hormone release. Warns against crash dieting, which can lead to muscle loss and slowed metabolism.



The Power of Supplements:

Dr. Turner’s top three supplement recommendations: Fish Oil : Reduces inflammation, supports cardiovascular health, and enhances workout recovery. Vitamin D : Essential for immune health, hormone regulation, and overall vitality. Creatine : Boosts muscle growth, workout intensity, and brain function.

Personalized advice includes testing for deficiencies (like Vitamin D levels) and supplementing accordingly.

Human Growth Hormone (HGH):

Renamed as "Human Repair Hormone," HGH strengthens connective tissue, burns fat, builds muscle, and improves brain function.

Optimized naturally through deep sleep, high-intensity exercise, and adequate protein intake.

Cash-Only Practice:

Dr. Turner operates a cash-based practice to provide patients with unbiased, high-quality care.

Explains the limitations of insurance-based care, emphasizing the freedom to recommend the best medical options without interference.

Patient-Centered Approach:

Encourages patients to listen to their bodies, treat themselves with care, and find joy in their health journey.

Reframes exercise as “adult recess,” focusing on fun and enjoyment rather than obligation.

Final Tip for Success: