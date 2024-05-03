Overcomers: Eric Beck Part 2

Join Dr. Turner for Part 2 of this thought-provoking conversation with Eric Beck as they reflect on their journey of self-discovery, releasing victimhood, transforming excuses into catalysts for growth and empowerment, and embracing ownership of every aspect of our lives. They pick up where part 1 left off and dive deep into subjects like:

What does it really mean to be a man?

The perils of short-term thinking

Letting go of being a victim: “It’s not your fault but it is your responsibility.” “Maybe this didn’t just happen to me, it happened for me.”



“Strong enough for two” — honoring what his father would have done if he had the ability to do it.

Dr. Turner shares his story of going to Harvard as a fulfillment of the aspirations of his own father and grandfather.

Your greatest enemy on the path to self-improvement? = Excuses

Crafting Your Life's Narrative: Eric's invites listeners to consider the authorship of their life stories, urging deliberate reflection on the narratives we construct through our choices and actions.

If you missed part one, find it HERE