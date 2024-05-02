Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner
Manna with Dr. Turner
Overcomers: Eric Beck Part 1
0:00
-44:18

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Overcomers: Eric Beck Part 1

CEO, educator, professional musician, US Army Vet, Karate black belt
Michael Turner M.D.'s avatar
Michael Turner M.D.
May 02, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

  • His greatest life challenge? Never knowing his father (who died tragically before Eric was born).

    • Who was going to teach him to be a man?

    • And who was going to affirm him in a fatherly way?

  • Journey as a professional musician

  • Letting go of being a victim

    • “If we don’t transform our pain, we will transmit our pain.”

  • Through a journey of self-exploration sparked by his studies in philosophy and theology during college, Eric experienced a profound shift in his worldview.

  • Taking ownership for all aspects of our lives

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Michael Turner M.D.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture