Join Dr. Turner as he shares the first installment of a series he calls "Words That Change Lives."

Dr. Turner is a huge proponent of the power of quotes to shape our thinking and create positive changes in our lives. So here we go:

“If not now, when?

If not me, who?

If I am not for me, who will be?

If I am for me only, who am I?”

This quote has been modified over the years but has its origin with Hillel The Elder, an ancient Jewish scholar (read more here).

Listen above to hear Dr. Turner’s take on the meanings within this quote and how it has impacted him personally.

And, then, an invitation to you: Dr. Turner is taking nominations. What quote, what phrase, what concept has truly had the power to change your life?

Let us know -- Dr. Turner welcomes your suggestions and will review each one for consideration and discussion on a future segment.