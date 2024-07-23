Unveiling the Truth: Dr. Michael Turner on Ivermectin, FDA Interference, and COVID-19 Controversies

The power of Ivermectin
Flaws with the FDA approval process
How the FDA interferes in the doctor-patient relationship
A story about a Washington doctor being punished for attempting to prescribe Ivermectin
Rebranding an Ebola medication that was abandoned because of toxicity: Remdesivir
Financial corruption suppressing Ivermectin in favor of the COVID vaccine
Myocarditis and heart function
The Spike Protein as a bioweapon: how it works, problems it causes, and Autoimmune Reactions
Vaccine injury protocols
