Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner
Manna with Dr. Turner
Unveiling the Truth: Dr. Michael Turner on Ivermectin, FDA Interference, and COVID-19 Controversies
0:00
-1:11:47

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Unveiling the Truth: Dr. Michael Turner on Ivermectin, FDA Interference, and COVID-19 Controversies

Dr. Turner joins Vincent Cavaleri on the Heartland Journal Podcast
Michael Turner M.D.'s avatar
Michael Turner M.D.
Jul 23, 2024
∙ Paid
4
1
Share

  • The power of Ivermectin

  • Flaws with the FDA approval process

  • How the FDA interferes in the doctor-patient relationship

  • A story about a Washington doctor being punished for attempting to prescribe Ivermectin

  • Rebranding an Ebola medication that was abandoned because of toxicity: Remdesivir

  • Financial corruption suppressing Ivermectin in favor of the COVID vaccine

  • Myocarditis and heart function

  • The Spike Protein as a bioweapon: how it works, problems it causes, and Autoimmune Reactions

  • Vaccine injury protocols

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Michael Turner M.D.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture