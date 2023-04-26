Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Manna with Dr. Turner
COVID spike protein masterclass
Apr 26, 2023
Dr. Turner joins the Sandy K Nutrition Queen Podcast for a deep-dive into how the spike protein causes problems and how to protect/treat yourself. Dr. Turner calls it "One of the most engaging podcasts I have ever done!"

  • Spike protein in acute COVID, long COVID and post-vaccine syndrome

  • Understanding vaccine side-effects

  • Natural infection vs. vaccine distribution

  • Your immune system and inflammation 

  • Endothelium and nitric oxide

  • How Spike Protein causes abnormal heart rhythms

  • Bioengineered MRNA

  • How to protect and treat yourself 

