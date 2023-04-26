COVID spike protein masterclass

Dr. Turner joins the Sandy K Nutrition Queen Podcast for a deep-dive into how the spike protein causes problems and how to protect/treat yourself. Dr. Turner calls it "One of the most engaging podcasts I have ever done!"
Spike protein in acute COVID, long COVID and post-vaccine syndrome
Understanding vaccine side-effects
Natural infection vs. vaccine distribution
Your immune system and inflammation
Endothelium and nitric oxide
How Spike Protein causes abnormal heart rhythms
Bioengineered MRNA
How to protect and treat yourself
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.