Dr. Pierre Kory joins Dr. Turner on his podcast - Part 2

Dr. Kory has entered the building!.. Join Dr. Turner for Part 2 of a unique, in-depth conversation with the man who needs no introduction as they pick up where part 1 left off and delve deep into subjects like:

What was it like testifying before congress and then going viral on YouTube (before being deleted)?

Who are the opposition? And what are their chief tactics against Ivermectin?

What have pathologists uncovered about COVID-19 through autopsy examinations?

What is regulatory capture?

Who does the pharmaceutical industry control?

We know who fought the war on Ivermectin, but who led the war?

The disinformation playbook on Ivermectin: Unraveling the five strategies used to misrepresent scientific data.

What would it feel like to be as healthy as you could possibly be?

About Dr. Kory:

Dr. Pierre Kory is a former chief of the Critical Care Service at the University of Wisconsin and a pioneer in critical care ultrasonography. Before COVID-19, he was known internationally, serving as a senior editor for the textbook "Point of Care Ultrasound." During the pandemic, he co-founded and led the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, focusing on effective COVID-19 treatments. Dr. Kory has coauthored numerous peer-reviewed papers on COVID-19 and is an expert on the disease and treatments like ivermectin. Renowned as a top educator, he has won several teaching awards. He also co-founded The Leading Edge Clinic, a tele-health service specializing in COVID-19 vaccine injuries and long COVID syndromes. www.drpierrekory.com

About Dr. Turner:

Michael K. Turner, M.D., is a graduate of Stanford University, Harvard Medical School and The Mayo Clinic. He practices Integrative Medicine in his own national concierge practice, providing personalized approaches (including hormones, sleep, recovery, nutrition, supplements and exercise) to help people achieve their optimal state of health. Called “genuine”, “caring”, and “the best doctor in the world” by patients, he brings a high degree of empathy, trademark optimism, and a holistic approach to patient care. He brings a passion for excellence to everything he does. He believes in living and modeling a healthy, balanced lifestyle.