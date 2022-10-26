Foundational Principles of Exercise - Part 1

Everyone knows you should be exercising, but here Dr. Turner enhances your motivation by helping you understand why as he explains some of the beneficial effects within your body. These include remodeling of the heart and lungs and creating efficiency of the energy-generating pathways within each cell. He ends by explaining how you can get in great cardiovascular shape in only 4 minutes a day (Really!).
Join him as he shares with you:
What physiologic changes underlie the feeling of “being in shape”?
Understanding and measuring the efficiency of your heart
The vital importance of mitochondrial health and how to improve it
Understanding VO2 max and why it is important
Overcoming mental barriers to starting an exercise program
