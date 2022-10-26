Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner
Manna with Dr. Turner
Foundational Principles of Exercise - Part 1
0:00
-10:25

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Foundational Principles of Exercise - Part 1

Michael Turner M.D.'s avatar
Michael Turner M.D.
Oct 26, 2022
∙ Paid
Share

Everyone knows you should be exercising, but here Dr. Turner enhances your motivation by helping you understand why as he explains some of the beneficial effects within your body. These include remodeling of the heart and lungs and creating efficiency of the energy-generating pathways within each cell. He ends by explaining how you can get in great cardiovascular shape in only 4 minutes a day (Really!).

Join him as he shares with you: 

  • What physiologic changes underlie the feeling of “being in shape”? 

  • Understanding and measuring the efficiency of your heart

  • The vital importance of mitochondrial health and how to improve it 

  • Understanding VO2 max and why it is important 

  • Overcoming mental barriers to starting an exercise program

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Michael Turner M.D.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture