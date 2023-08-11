Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Manna with Dr. Turner
Harnessing The Power Of Integrative Medicine
Harnessing The Power Of Integrative Medicine

Aug 11, 2023
Tony Winyard, of The Art Of Living Proactively podcast, hosts Dr. Turner to talk about the rise of A.I. (artificial intellegence) and it’s effect on modern medicine, the future of integrative medicine, and more:

Featured on this podcast:

  • Where did your drive to succeed at a high level come from?

  • When did Integrative Medicine start to become more widely accepted

  • What does “The Art Of Living Proactively” mean to you?

  • It is harder to be proactive with your health in the U.S.A. considering the influence of Big Pharma being so powerful?

  • What is the "pain-avoidance cycle" and how do you treat it?

  • How do you see medicine changing in the future?

  • How do you see A.I. affecting medicine?

  • Does a book come to mind that has really moved you?

  • What is one of your favorite quotes?

