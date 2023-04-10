Healthy Brain Hacks in the age of Long COVID

With a medical degree from Harvard Medical School and residency at The Mayo Clinic, Dr. Michael Turner is a board-certified physician who specializes in Integrative Medicine and brain health. Dr. Turner joins Ashley Grace on the Ashley ON podcast to discuss a variety of health and wellness tips, including how to keep your brain healthy, how to deal with the impact of Long COVID on your brain, the benefits of functional mushrooms, and the concept of Medical Freedom.

Do Ivy League universities such as Harvard teach future doctors about nutrition?

Vitamin D: it’s importance and different roles in the body

How exercise benefits the brain

BDNF (Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor): What is it and why you need it..

Foods to avoid, inflammatory vs. anti-inflammatory.

Understanding oxidative stress and how to protect your cells with antioxidants

Most potent antioxidants that can penetrate the blood brain barrier. Vitamin-C and N.A.C. (N-Acetyl-Cysteine)

Cannabinoids as an antioxidant, pain reliever, and spike protein blocker

Long COVID treatment options

Long COVID and microclots

FLCCC protocols.

Covid spike protein: How does it affect us? Connection to neuroinflammation and Brain Fog

Covid spike protein: Connection to bleeding disorders (Platelet activation, endothelial damage, micro and macro clotting, stroke, heart attack)

Vaccine spike protein: Is it the same? Natural vs bioengineered mRNA. Read about Dr. Turner’s personal experience with the vaccine here

Science vs. Pseudo-science: How do we “trust the science"? Show me the data!

Medical censorship for speaking the truth. Examples of how Dr. Turner and others have been attacked and censored for speaking the truth

How to use the power of functional mushrooms to boost your immune system