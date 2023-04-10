Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Manna with Dr. Turner
Healthy Brain Hacks in the age of Long COVID
Healthy Brain Hacks in the age of Long COVID

Apr 10, 2023
With a medical degree from Harvard Medical School and residency at The Mayo Clinic, Dr. Michael Turner is a board-certified physician who specializes in Integrative Medicine and brain health.  Dr. Turner joins Ashley Grace on the Ashley ON podcast to discuss a variety of health and wellness tips, including how to keep your brain healthy, how to deal with the impact of Long COVID on your brain, the benefits of functional mushrooms, and the concept of Medical Freedom.

Featured on this podcast:

  • Do Ivy League universities such as Harvard teach future doctors about nutrition?

  • Vitamin D: it’s importance and different roles in the body

  • How exercise benefits the brain

  • BDNF (Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor): What is it and why you need it..

  • Foods to avoid, inflammatory vs. anti-inflammatory.

  • Understanding oxidative stress and how to protect your cells with antioxidants

  • Most potent antioxidants that can penetrate the blood brain barrier. Vitamin-C and N.A.C. (N-Acetyl-Cysteine)

  • Cannabinoids as an antioxidant, pain reliever, and spike protein blocker

  • Long COVID treatment options

  • Long COVID and microclots 

  • FLCCC protocols.

  • Covid spike protein: How does it affect us? Connection to neuroinflammation and Brain Fog

  • Covid spike protein: Connection to bleeding disorders (Platelet activation, endothelial damage, micro and macro clotting, stroke, heart attack)

  • Vaccine spike protein: Is it the same? Natural vs bioengineered mRNA. Read about Dr. Turner’s personal experience with the vaccine here

  • Science vs. Pseudo-science: How do we “trust the science"? Show me the data!

  • Medical censorship for speaking the truth. Examples of how Dr. Turner and others have been attacked and censored for speaking the truth

  • The Real Anthony Fauci book

  • How to use the power of functional mushrooms to boost your immune system

  • How one simple daily change can change your life

