The $13 treatment that prevents and treats COVID - Part 2

Dr. Turner finishes his enlightening discussion with Nate Jones, the CEO of Xlear, as they review the phenomenal benefits of Xylitol nasal sprays to prevent and treat COVID, as well as other types of respiratory illnesses. If you or someone you love needs to be protected from respiratory illnesses, this is the best $13 you will ever spend!
Part 2
Fighting the government: the FTC lawsuit
FTC efforts to suppress supplement sales
Dangers of long-term nasal povidone/iodine solutions and traditional mouthwash (damages gut microbiome)
Xylitol as a potent pre-biotic
How improving hygiene and sanitation always trumps pharmaceutical “solutions”
