Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner
Manna with Dr. Turner
The $13 treatment that prevents and treats COVID - Part 2
0:00
-21:17

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

The $13 treatment that prevents and treats COVID - Part 2

And the sad reason that you will never hear that fact advertised
Michael Turner M.D.'s avatar
Michael Turner M.D.
Mar 11, 2024
∙ Paid
5
Share

Dr. Turner finishes his enlightening discussion with Nate Jones, the CEO of Xlear, as they review the phenomenal benefits of Xylitol nasal sprays to prevent and treat COVID, as well as other types of respiratory illnesses. If you or someone you love needs to be protected from respiratory illnesses, this is the best $13 you will ever spend!

Part 2 

  • Fighting the government:  the  FTC lawsuit  

  • FTC efforts to suppress supplement sales 

  • Dangers of long-term nasal povidone/iodine solutions and traditional mouthwash (damages gut microbiome) 

  • Xylitol as a potent pre-biotic 

  • How improving hygiene and sanitation always trumps pharmaceutical “solutions”  

    Share

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Michael Turner M.D.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture