What makes Manna different from other health-focused podcasts?

In this inaugural episode Dr. Michael Turner shares his perspective about why you’ll find value here. Uninterested in marketing pitches disguised as educational advice or selling products you don’t need, he prizes honesty, efficiency, and directness.

From holistic and integrative health advice drawn from multiple sources, to positive inspiration and spirituality, our host describes Manna as “world-class health and wellness advice, combined with a dose of inspiration and spiritual encouragement.”

Join Dr. Turner as he explains three key reasons why you and your loved ones will want to listen.



Key Takeaways

Holistic and integrative health advice, drawn from all streams of wellness.

Inspiration : Dr. Turner speaks from a place of positivity, hope, and enthusiasm.

Spirituality: Dr. Turner approaches everything he does from a spiritual framework, as a calling from God and not just a job.

About Dr. Turner:

Michael K. Turner, M.D., is a graduate of Stanford University, Harvard Medical School and The Mayo Clinic. He practices Integrative Medicine in his own national concierge practice, providing personalized approaches (including hormones, sleep, recovery, nutrition, supplements and exercise) to help people achieve their optimal state of health. Called “genuine”, “caring”, and “the best doctor in the world” by patients, he brings a high degree of empathy, trademark optimism, and a holistic approach to patient care. He brings a passion for excellence to everything he does. He believes in living and modeling a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

What would it feel like to be as healthy as you could possibly be?

www.MichaelTurnerMD.com

