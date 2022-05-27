2. It's the Challenges We Choose to Face that Shape Us

Dr. Turner discloses some of the challenges he experienced growing up and how you might be able to relate. Stepping into his past, he shares intimate insights from childhood through college that helped shape him to be the person he is today.

From a difficult relationship with his father, to struggling as an overweight kid among peers; from feeling out-of-place as a minority, to becoming an exchange student in a foreign country; Dr. Turner has a deep understanding of challenges and the important role they play in shaping who we are.

Discover how these experiences informed who he is, and how that knowledge can inspire you today on Manna.



Key Takeaways

Dr. Turner can relate to you if you …

Come from a divorced home

Have experienced “Daddy Issues”

Have felt out-of-place

Have struggled with your weight

Had to adapt to a different culture

Felt overwhelmed in school



About Dr. Turner:

Michael K. Turner, M.D., is a graduate of Stanford University, Harvard Medical School and The Mayo Clinic. He practices Integrative Medicine in his own national concierge practice, providing personalized approaches (including hormones, sleep, recovery, nutrition, supplements and exercise) to help people achieve their optimal state of health. Called “genuine”, “caring”, and “the best doctor in the world” by patients, he brings a high degree of empathy, trademark optimism, and a holistic approach to patient care. He brings a passion for excellence to everything he does. He believes in living and modeling a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

What would it feel like to be as healthy as you could possibly be?

I hope you all connect with me at www.MichaelTurnerMD.com

