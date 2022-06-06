3. Who Shrunk My Jeans? Confronting Life’s Challenges With Honesty and Hope

Have you ever been fired from a job, resorted to stress-eating, or failed to achieve a dream?

You’re not alone. Dr. Turner continues sharing candidly some of the challenges he has faced and his shortcomings in dealing with them.

Join us on this episode of Manna as we explore some of Dr. Turner’s most formative experiences.



Key Takeaways

Dr. Turner can relate to you if you …

Have been fired from a job

Have struggled to make ends meet on a tight budget

Have responded to stress in unhealthy ways

Have experienced the death of a dream

Resources

Website

Instagram

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google Business Page



About Dr. Turner:

Michael K. Turner, M.D., is a graduate of Stanford University, Harvard Medical School and The Mayo Clinic. He practices Integrative Medicine in his own national concierge practice, providing personalized approaches (including hormones, sleep, recovery, nutrition, supplements and exercise) to help people achieve their optimal state of health. Called “genuine”, “caring”, and “the best doctor in the world” by patients, he brings a high degree of empathy, trademark optimism, and a holistic approach to patient care. He brings a passion for excellence to everything he does. He believes in living and modeling a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

What would it feel like to be as healthy as you could possibly be?

I hope you all connect with me at www.MichaelTurnerMD.com

Learn How To Remove the Spike Protein from your body!