Foods that Harm and Foods that Heal: Change Your Brain, Change Your Life - Part 2
Foods that Harm and Foods that Heal: Change Your Brain, Change Your Life - Part 2

Jun 14, 2022
Host Dr. Turner continues the discussion on improving your brain, starting with an analysis of “foods that harm and foods that heal”. Tune-in and learn how saturated fats harm your body, how to boost blood flow to your brain, and discover how solving The French Paradox (people who eat more fatty foods and yet remain healthy) gives you a huge resource to boost your brain. 

3 Key Takeaways

  • Your cognitive ability is linked to your aerobic capacity, no matter your age.

  • Foods that harm are those that promote atherosclerosis (saturated fat, trans fat, sugar, refined carbs, meat).

  • It is possible to reverse atherosclerosis by changing your diet. I will show you how.

