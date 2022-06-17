Health & Wellness with Dr. Turner

Sugar: Public Enemy #1, Change Your Brain, Change Your Life - Part 3
Michael Turner M.D.
Jun 17, 2022
Dr. Turner concludes his series on helping you boost your brain health naturally. Tune-in and learn why sugar is so damaging for your brain; a review of all the brain health principles presented thus far, and a Q&A of brain-related questions, including a discussion of the vagus nerve, why your brain loves words, effects of fasting, screen time, and eating habits

