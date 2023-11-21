A conversation with Dr. Robert Malone - Part 1

Featured on this podcast:

Who is Robert Malone? His early life and its surprising twists-of-fate (including dropping out of college, working as cook, a carpenter and a farmer)

The AIDS epidemic: A foreshadowing of COVID. Stories of greed, patents, pharma, politics and hubris.

The rise of Anthony Fauci and the N.I.A.I.D.

About Dr. Turner:

Michael K. Turner, M.D., is a graduate of Stanford University, Harvard Medical School and The Mayo Clinic. He practices Integrative Medicine in his own national concierge practice, providing personalized approaches (including hormones, sleep, recovery, nutrition, supplements and exercise) to help people achieve their optimal state of health. Called “genuine”, “caring”, and “the best doctor in the world” by patients, he brings a high degree of empathy, trademark optimism, and a holistic approach to patient care. He brings a passion for excellence to everything he does. He believes in living and modeling a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

About Dr. Malone:

Dr. Robert W. Malone, MD, is a physician-scientist with a notable claim to the invention of mRNA vaccine technology. His extensive career encompasses contributions to DNA vaccination and non-viral gene delivery systems. Dr. Malone earned his medical degree from Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine and completed a fellowship at Harvard Medical School as a global clinical research scholar in 2016. His scientific training spans prestigious institutions, including the University of California at Davis, San Diego, and the Salk Institute.

With a patent portfolio and over 100 scientific publications to his name, Malone has influenced the fields of gene delivery and vaccination. He's chaired and contributed to various conferences and served on committees for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of Defense (DoD), as well as an advisory role for the NIH.

Dr. Malone's recent endeavors focus on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, where he has raised concerns about vaccine safety, development processes, and public health ethics. His stance has led to participation in public discussions, offering critiques of the fast-tracked vaccine approvals and the suppression of early treatment options.

Despite facing controversy and opposition for his views, including censorship and personal attacks, Dr. Malone continues to advocate for what he believes to be a more ethical approach to public health and vaccine development, drawing on his extensive background in vaccinology and clinical research.

https://www.rwmalonemd.com/