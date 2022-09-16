Core Strength: The Foundation of All Movement

Dr. Turner explores crucial concepts about core strength and how this is the foundation for all movement in the body. From moving your arms, to lifting things off the ground, your core is central (pun intended) to anchoring your body so that it can function correctly. He ends by sharing his favorite exercise routines to most effectively strengthen your core.
Key Takeaways
Core strength is the foundation of all movement in your body.
Vital muscles in your core include lower abs, lats, glutes and the transversus abdominis.
Certain exercise principles allow you to effectively engage your core
Dr. Turner’s top recommendations for core exercise
