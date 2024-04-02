COVID vaccinations, miscarriages and fertility

Folks,

Our message this week is tough to hear but important to understand, and I feel that we cannot not bury our heads in the sand on this matter.

The COVID “vaccines” are detrimental and dangerous to pregnant women and their babies, and to female and male fertility in general.

I repeat: They are damaging and killing babies, and they are damaging people’s ability to conceive.

It is my privilege to host the courageous, outspoken OB-GYN whistleblower, Dr. Kimberly Biss, for an extended conversation on this matter. I first heard of her at FLCCC 1, and then we met and had a lovely conversation at FLCCC 3 in Pheonix, leading to this podcast.

Join us as she shares her OB-GYN expertise and first-hand observations of the effects of these injections. And thank you, Dr. Biss, for speaking out.

After vaccine rollout, Dr. Biss saw her monthly miscarriage rates rise from 4% to 8% and then peak at 30%.